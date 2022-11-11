ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Kelvin Beachum Named NFL Community MVP for Week 10

By Ryan Sanudo
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nl3Dt_0j7T4dWH00

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 10.

Beachum is being recognized for donating $5,000 to host a food distribution event for more than 200 families at the Eisenhower School of Innovation in Arizona.

It's now a record fifth time that Beachum has accomplished this achievement.

“I'm honored to be named this week's NFLPA Community MVP,” Beachum said in a statement. “I have always believed that access to nutritious food and clean water are basic human rights; and as a father, a neighbor and a Christian, I feel a strong responsibility to serve others and be a catalyst for the solutions to significant problems our communities are facing.”

This was Beachum's second year of hosting the drive-through food distribution with the United Food Bank. He had help from his Cardinals teammates as they handed out boxes of food and fresh product to underserved families at the Eisenhower School of Innovation in Mesa, Arizona. He also spent time signing autographs and communicating with over 700 people who were served.

Beachum is a former NFLPA player representative. He is a monthly volunteer with the United Food Bank, which fights global hunger. The 33-year-old was also a Cardinals’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee in 2021.

Beachum has been an extremely active member in all four team markets he has played in (Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, New York and Arizona), which led to him also being NFLPA Community MVP in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Beachum's foundation or a charity of his choice. He will take part in a virtual or in-person visit to a school or children’s hospital.

Beachum will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald

NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is pressured by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska G Bryce McGowens scores 32 points in G-League debut

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens had an outstanding performance on Friday night for the Greensboro Swarm in the G-League. McGowens scored 32 points, while knocking down three out of his eight three-point attempts. He also added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The Charlotte Hornets selected McGowens in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. This season, he has appeared in five games for the Hornets logging 30 total minutes. In that short time, he has recorded 16 points, two steals, and a block. The Hornets transferred first-round pick Mark Williams and McGowens to the Swarm on November 10th. .@BryceMcgowens5 did not come to Greensboro to play games. 32 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/QzLu0zOfmL — Greensboro Swarm (@greensboroswarm) November 12, 2022 Below are the early highlights of McGowens’s NBA/G-League season.   BBBBhttps://twitter.com/HuskerHoops/status/1584345910859137025https://twitter.com/HornetsOnBally/status/1586164543373426688https://twitter.com/hornets/status/1588697556896296960https://twitter.com/nbagleague/status/1591246568514256896[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7414]11
LINCOLN, NE
Pewter Report

Bucs HC Bowles, QB Brady Discuss Resurgence Of Seahawks QB

There have been quite a few surprises throughout the NFL during the first half of the 2022 season, and the Bucs will see one of them this Sunday when they take on the Seahawks in Germany. That surprise will be Seattle’s 32-year-old quarterback Geno Smith, who is playing at a...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Will Bills be without Josh Allen vs. Vikings? Here's the latest

If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, this week has gone from bad to worse. And that’s because the chances of starting quarterback Josh Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 keep precipitously waning. Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t make fans feel any better talking to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans ride menacing pass rush to bounce-back win over Denver Broncos

Now that it's cold-weather season in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are back in their element. Behind a dominant defensive showing and a few timely scores, the Titans outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-10 comeback win Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans (6-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but thundered ahead with a persistent pass rush and an offense that took advantage of the few opportunities it needed.
NASHVILLE, TN
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Praises Colt McCoy's Play in Rams Win

INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals can breathe, at least for now. The team emerged with a crucial 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to keep themselves alive and well in the hunt for the NFC West (and ultimately the postseason). It was a game where their best...
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Out Against Rams

Murray was originally listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it is confirmed that Kyler will be on the sidelines for this afternoon’s game. Colt McCoy will take charge in hopes of getting Cardinals back in the win column. The last...
All Cardinals

NFL Week 10 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Rams?

It's once again time for Arizona Cardinals football, though casual viewers may not be entirely obligated to take in today's action against the Los Angeles Rams. Both Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray are not expected to play according to various reports, setting us up for a John Wolford-Colt McCoy shootout for the ages.
All Cardinals

Nine Cardinals Listed as Questionable vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have released their game statuses for Sunday's Week 10 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, and two players have already been ruled out. Max Garcia and Rodney Hudson will not be of service for Arizona, as both did not practice in any capacity this week. Questions around...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles aim for 9-0 in game against Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Birds are back at the Linc Monday night in a prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.The Eagles are still flying high as the only undefeated team in the NFL right now. And they're looking to keep that streak going.After a mini bye week, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field.The Commanders are in the bottom four of the league this season. They're currently 4-5.Many fans were looking forward to seeing former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz Monday night, but he's out with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy