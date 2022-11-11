Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne announces transition team
CLEVELAND — Two days after defeating Republican challenger Republican Lee Weingart in an election to replace Armond Budish as the County Executive for Cuyahoga County, Chris Ronayne has announced his transition team. “My goal is to step into office on day one ready to lead so we can deliver...
Cuyahoga County projecting $9.8 million deficit in 2023 general fund after amendments, mostly in salary increases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County is projected to overspend the general fund by $9.8 million in 2023, mostly in better pay and benefits for employees, but officials say they still expect to end the year with healthy cash reserves. County Councilman Dale Miller, who chairs the Budget and Finance...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood schools elementary facilities meeting Nov. 14
Beachwood City School District has updated its schedule of elementary facilities community meetings, with the next meeting slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at 24601 Fairmount Blvd. The design team will share the process of developing master plan options with community input and recommend two options for the board to consider. Following the.
oberlinreview.org
Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results
This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed,...
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
chuh.org
Open Interviews For District Positions, November 17
Bus Aide - $15.62/hr. Each event will take place at the Board of Education (2155 Miramar Boulevard in University Heights). Attendees should also bring a driver's license or state ID. Many of the positions include a benefits package. Please call 216-371-7171 or email [email protected] with any questions. We hope...
Defeated Cuyahoga Councilwoman Nan Baker blames colleague for attack ad
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Councilwoman Nan Baker’s first public comments about her election defeat turned fiery on Wednesday over a political flier she believes was not only unfair but initiated by another member of council. The flier, which Baker said was mailed days before the election, quoted cleveland.com and...
‘I did nothing wrong’: Geauga County judge facing punishment speaks out to I-Team
A well-known Geauga County judge, Timothy Grendell, facing punishment is now speaking out exclusively to the FOX 8 I-Team, defending himself against a 61-page complaint.
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
As levy fails, local school district left with outdated building concerns
Election night was bad news for many Northeast Ohio school districts, including the Nordonia Hills Public Schools in Northern Summit County. Voters said "no" to a bond issue creating new schools, which would have been not only more modern, but more handicap accessible.
cleveland19.com
Twinsburg Fire Department asks community to limit 911 calls to serious emergencies
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Twinsburg Fire Department is asking people to limit 911 calls unless it’s a serious emergency. The department, like many across the country, is facing staffing shortages and a rise in emergency calls. “Nursing and paramedic programs continue to churn out medical professionals, some at...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pulitzer poet, Akron native Dove to speak at Buchtel CLC Dec. 1
Pulitzer Prize winning poet and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove will speak at her alma mater, John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron, at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, as the speaker of the Bernard I. Rosen Memorial Lecture. The event is in person only. “I could not imagine...
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation, LIFE & LEGACY partnership celebrates first year
This November marks one year since the Jewish Federation of Cleveland partnered with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s LIFE & LEGACY program to benefit and sustain its agencies. LIFE & LEGACY is a four- to eight-year initiative funded and facilitated by the Federation which makes a 2:1 match of Harold...
cleveland19.com
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kristallnacht commemorated on Chardon Square
Chardon Square was illuminated by candles once again as over 30 people came to the second annual Kristallnacht commemoration on Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass. On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938, in Nazi Germany, Austria and part of Czechoslovakia, 267 synagogues and...
University Hospitals in Cleveland selected as one of 25 trauma centers to assist with military readiness
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has been selected as one of 25 trauma centers in the United States to receive a Military Civilian Partnership for Trauma Readiness Grant. The grant allows trauma centers to help military casualty care providers keep their skills sharp during non-war times.
Parallax in Tremont closing for now; restaurateur Bruell calls business climate ‘off the rails’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Parallax in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is closed because of the ongoing labor crisis, though Zack Bruell, who owns the restaurant with his son Julian, says he is considering reopening. “In my mind, I’m down but not out,” he said.
Retirement community desperate for relief as monthly HOA fees soar
Several residents of the Twin Lakes Manufactured Housing Community reached out to News 5 with concerns about their property management company drastically increasing monthly fees.
These 7 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million October
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seven Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in October, including a $1.5 million home in Bentleyville. Two additional homes sold for at least $1 million in Brecksville. The other homes topping $1 million last month were in Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Lakewood and Olmsted Falls.
Eric Gordon’s poor handling of pandemic shows why a new Cleveland schools CEO is needed
The latest column from Brent Larkin was another disappointing example of the local media’s myopia on public schools (“Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO,” Nov. 6). Short of effusive praise for CEO Eric Gordon, it seems the Cleveland Metropolitan School District barely registers as a topic worth exploring. I think that mostly reflects how far removed from the situation leading columnists are.
