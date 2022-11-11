ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood schools elementary facilities meeting Nov. 14

Beachwood City School District has updated its schedule of elementary facilities community meetings, with the next meeting slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at 24601 Fairmount Blvd. The design team will share the process of developing master plan options with community input and recommend two options for the board to consider. Following the.
BEACHWOOD, OH
oberlinreview.org

Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results

This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed,...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
chuh.org

Open Interviews For District Positions, November 17

Bus Aide - $15.62/hr. Each event will take place at the Board of Education (2155 Miramar Boulevard in University Heights). Attendees should also bring a driver's license or state ID. Many of the positions include a benefits package. Please call 216-371-7171 or email [email protected] with any questions. We hope...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Pulitzer poet, Akron native Dove to speak at Buchtel CLC Dec. 1

Pulitzer Prize winning poet and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove will speak at her alma mater, John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron, at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, as the speaker of the Bernard I. Rosen Memorial Lecture. The event is in person only. “I could not imagine...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Federation, LIFE & LEGACY partnership celebrates first year

This November marks one year since the Jewish Federation of Cleveland partnered with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s LIFE & LEGACY program to benefit and sustain its agencies. LIFE & LEGACY is a four- to eight-year initiative funded and facilitated by the Federation which makes a 2:1 match of Harold...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kristallnacht commemorated on Chardon Square

Chardon Square was illuminated by candles once again as over 30 people came to the second annual Kristallnacht commemoration on Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass. On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938, in Nazi Germany, Austria and part of Czechoslovakia, 267 synagogues and...
CHARDON, OH
WKYC

University Hospitals in Cleveland selected as one of 25 trauma centers to assist with military readiness

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has been selected as one of 25 trauma centers in the United States to receive a Military Civilian Partnership for Trauma Readiness Grant. The grant allows trauma centers to help military casualty care providers keep their skills sharp during non-war times.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Eric Gordon’s poor handling of pandemic shows why a new Cleveland schools CEO is needed

The latest column from Brent Larkin was another disappointing example of the local media’s myopia on public schools (“Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO,” Nov. 6). Short of effusive praise for CEO Eric Gordon, it seems the Cleveland Metropolitan School District barely registers as a topic worth exploring. I think that mostly reflects how far removed from the situation leading columnists are.
CLEVELAND, OH

