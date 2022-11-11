As Ford continues to transition toward an all-electric future, it has given its dealers a couple of choices – continue to sell ICE vehicles only, or complete the steps necessary to obtain one of two levels of Model e EV certification – Certified or Certified Elite. Problem is, the latter options are quite pricey, with costs ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million or more in the U.S., most of which will go toward the installation of fast chargers. FoMoCo recently extended the deadline dealers face in terms of making the decision as to which way they want to go after facing a bit of backlash, which isn’t just limited to dealerships in the U.S. In fact, Automotive News Canada is reporting that Canadian Ford dealers are also having a hard time with the costs of becoming EV certified.

3 DAYS AGO