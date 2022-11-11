Read full article on original website
Some Ford Dealers Sound Pretty Mad About Brand’s EV Investment Requirements
via FordFord dealers in 13 states are livid over the OEM's investment requirements to sell EVs.
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
The Verge
GM reveals first four SUVs getting access to expanded Super Cruise driver-assist network
General Motors has announced the first vehicles to access its recently-expanded Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system (ADAS). Super Cruise is available only on certain roads, with GM announcing an expansion to its network back in August. The expansion doubled the size of the Super Cruise network in North America and Canada, which covers over 400,000 miles of roads. Now, GM has revealed the first vehicles to have access to this expansion:
teslarati.com
Ford exec rings alarm bell on EV charging and battery raw materials challenges
Ford Motor Co. chief electrification officer Doug Field shared some of his thoughts on potential bottlenecks that could be faced by electric vehicles today. According to Field, some of these constraints are inadequate charging networks and the limited availability of battery raw materials. Field shared his comments at an EV...
Is Toyota Launching a New Compact Truck to Compete With the Ford Maverick?
Will the compact truck market expand with a new Toyota model? Some rumors suggest a competitor for the Ford Maverick. The post Is Toyota Launching a New Compact Truck to Compete With the Ford Maverick? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Pickups Mass At Dearborn Test Track Once Again
As ongoing global supply chain issues negatively impact The Blue Oval’s production, it’s not uncommon for incomplete vehicles -also known as “vehicles on wheels” – to pile up in storage lots at facilities owned by the automaker. For instance, plenty of unfinished Ford F-150 units are stashed at the Dearborn Development Center test track. These incomplete pickups started being parked there as far back as April 2021, and unfinished units of the F-150 Lightning showed up at the same place in May 2022. Now, Ford Authority spotted another group of F-150 pickups parked at the test track as they await parts prior to shipping out.
fordauthority.com
Canadian Ford Dealers Also Grappling With EV Certification
As Ford continues to transition toward an all-electric future, it has given its dealers a couple of choices – continue to sell ICE vehicles only, or complete the steps necessary to obtain one of two levels of Model e EV certification – Certified or Certified Elite. Problem is, the latter options are quite pricey, with costs ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million or more in the U.S., most of which will go toward the installation of fast chargers. FoMoCo recently extended the deadline dealers face in terms of making the decision as to which way they want to go after facing a bit of backlash, which isn’t just limited to dealerships in the U.S. In fact, Automotive News Canada is reporting that Canadian Ford dealers are also having a hard time with the costs of becoming EV certified.
teslarati.com
GM expands Super Cruise hands-free driving to full-size SUVs
General Motors (GM) is expanding its hands-free Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system to full-size SUVs starting in mid-November. The first vehicles to receive the expansion will be full-sized SUVs that were built on October 3, 2022, or later, the company said. The company said that it’s unlocking “hundreds of thousands of additional miles of roads” for customers who ordered the following list of vehicles with Super Cruise:
GM Reveals Where the 2024 Silverado and Sierra Will Be Made
The new 2024 Silverado and Sierra are highly anticipated offerings. Both will be made in the same factory. But where is it at? The post GM Reveals Where the 2024 Silverado and Sierra Will Be Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect
As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
What Is the 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCab?
The 2023 Ford F-150 is available in a variety of configurations. What is the SuperCab? The post What Is the 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCab? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Every Midsize Truck Is Almost the Same, According to JD Power’s Rankings
Find out why J.D. Power's rankings show that nearly every midsize truck is the same. The post Every Midsize Truck Is Almost the Same, According to JD Power’s Rankings appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.
Van Life: 2023 Ford Transit Trail Release Date And Design Specs
Did you know that the #vanlife is becoming more and more popular? More and more adventurers are upfitting cargo and passenger vans to help them enjoy the outdoors – and some are even relying on upfitted vans as their mobile homes. National Parks, National Forests,
2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV
The 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at $36,420 for the base L trim and $50,475 for the Hybrid Platinum trim. It also gets a new engine. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
Ford vs. GM: Same Industry, two increasingly different companies
DETROIT — "Same industry. Two different companies." The two have consistently attempted to outgun each other in sales, performance and styling of new vehicles. GM has gained an edge in recent years on the back of better financials and early moves into electric and autonomous vehicles. GM most recently reported third-quarter results that, compared to Ford, knocked it out of the park.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco 2.7L V6 Performance Pac Level 1 Now Available
Since its launch, the Ford Bronco has quickly become one of the most popular vehicles on the market to modify – as well as one of the most heavily supported vehicles when it comes to aftermarket and OEM offerings in that regard. Most recently, the rugged SUV has gained upgrades like a Ford Performance two-inch lift kit, a Roush axle-back exhaust system, and a Roush air induction system. Those seeking to extract more performance from their Ford Bronco can also purchase calibrations for the SUV from Ford Performance for both the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, and now, Roush has released its own 2.7L V6 Performance Pac Level 1 kit.
Ford F-150 Hybrid Sales Plummet Through Q3 in 2022
The Ford F-150 has had a difficult run this year. Now the Ford F-150 Hybrid sales are plummeted through Q3. The post Ford F-150 Hybrid Sales Plummet Through Q3 in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
