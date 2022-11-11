ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
The Verge

GM reveals first four SUVs getting access to expanded Super Cruise driver-assist network

General Motors has announced the first vehicles to access its recently-expanded Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system (ADAS). Super Cruise is available only on certain roads, with GM announcing an expansion to its network back in August. The expansion doubled the size of the Super Cruise network in North America and Canada, which covers over 400,000 miles of roads. Now, GM has revealed the first vehicles to have access to this expansion:
teslarati.com

Ford exec rings alarm bell on EV charging and battery raw materials challenges

Ford Motor Co. chief electrification officer Doug Field shared some of his thoughts on potential bottlenecks that could be faced by electric vehicles today. According to Field, some of these constraints are inadequate charging networks and the limited availability of battery raw materials. Field shared his comments at an EV...
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Pickups Mass At Dearborn Test Track Once Again

As ongoing global supply chain issues negatively impact The Blue Oval’s production, it’s not uncommon for incomplete vehicles -also known as “vehicles on wheels” – to pile up in storage lots at facilities owned by the automaker. For instance, plenty of unfinished Ford F-150 units are stashed at the Dearborn Development Center test track. These incomplete pickups started being parked there as far back as April 2021, and unfinished units of the F-150 Lightning showed up at the same place in May 2022. Now, Ford Authority spotted another group of F-150 pickups parked at the test track as they await parts prior to shipping out.
DEARBORN, MI
fordauthority.com

Canadian Ford Dealers Also Grappling With EV Certification

As Ford continues to transition toward an all-electric future, it has given its dealers a couple of choices – continue to sell ICE vehicles only, or complete the steps necessary to obtain one of two levels of Model e EV certification – Certified or Certified Elite. Problem is, the latter options are quite pricey, with costs ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million or more in the U.S., most of which will go toward the installation of fast chargers. FoMoCo recently extended the deadline dealers face in terms of making the decision as to which way they want to go after facing a bit of backlash, which isn’t just limited to dealerships in the U.S. In fact, Automotive News Canada is reporting that Canadian Ford dealers are also having a hard time with the costs of becoming EV certified.
teslarati.com

GM expands Super Cruise hands-free driving to full-size SUVs

General Motors (GM) is expanding its hands-free Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system to full-size SUVs starting in mid-November. The first vehicles to receive the expansion will be full-sized SUVs that were built on October 3, 2022, or later, the company said. The company said that it’s unlocking “hundreds of thousands of additional miles of roads” for customers who ordered the following list of vehicles with Super Cruise:
Top Speed

INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect

As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
CNBC

Ford vs. GM: Same Industry, two increasingly different companies

DETROIT — "Same industry. Two different companies." The two have consistently attempted to outgun each other in sales, performance and styling of new vehicles. GM has gained an edge in recent years on the back of better financials and early moves into electric and autonomous vehicles. GM most recently reported third-quarter results that, compared to Ford, knocked it out of the park.
KENTUCKY STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco 2.7L V6 Performance Pac Level 1 Now Available

Since its launch, the Ford Bronco has quickly become one of the most popular vehicles on the market to modify – as well as one of the most heavily supported vehicles when it comes to aftermarket and OEM offerings in that regard. Most recently, the rugged SUV has gained upgrades like a Ford Performance two-inch lift kit, a Roush axle-back exhaust system, and a Roush air induction system. Those seeking to extract more performance from their Ford Bronco can also purchase calibrations for the SUV from Ford Performance for both the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, and now, Roush has released its own 2.7L V6 Performance Pac Level 1 kit.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy