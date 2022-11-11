ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Motor City Match winner opens Detroit's only quilting store

(CBS DETROIT) - A Motor City Match winner hopes to revive the art of quilting by opening Umi's Comfort, the only quilting store in the city of Detroit.Motor City Match is a collaboration between the city of Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC), the Economic Development Corporation of the City of Detroit (EDC) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help provide the funds to open new small-businesses in Detroit.Umi's Comfort, the latest Motor City Match grant recipient, is a black woman-owned small business bring quilting services and classes to the city. According to a press...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

A Cool Look Inside an Abandoned Radio Studio in Detroit

Take a cool look inside an abandoned radio studio in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Unseen has done it again. Take a look at the inside of an abandoned radio building in Detroit below. The architecture is very cool and even some of the old equipment is still on site. Most people...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit board will vote on future names of two high schools

Walk into the cafeteria of East English Village Preparatory Academy, and you’ll see a banner hanging off a staircase railing, exclaiming in the school’s maize and blue colors: “Pride of the East Side.” The slogan pays homage to the old Finney High School, which once stood on the same grounds near Warren and Cadieux. Finney, which closed in 2012, used the same slogan. That pride in the school’s history hasn’t gone away, according to...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland library to temporarily close ahead of major renovation

There are some big changes in store for Westland's library. The library will spend the winter, spring and summer undergoing a major renovation and addition that will add roughly 7,000 square feet to the building on Central City Parkway. The library will move to the old Marshall Upper Elementary School on Bayview Street during construction.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Whiskey in the Winter returns Friday to Detroit Shipping Co.

(CBS DETROIT) - Warm up this weekend at Metro Times' third annual whiskey tasting event. Whiskey in the Winter kicks off the holiday season with a night of whiskey sipping at the Detroit Shipping Co. on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.Dozens of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons are up for sampling - from locally produced small batches to old classics - as well as craft beers, wines, cocktails, and more. You can also enjoy food from some of Metro Detroit's hottest restaurants, live music, and games.Here's a breakdown of what each ticket includes:G.A. Tickets:8 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and moreAccess to food from local restaurants in and around DetroitAccess to curated vendor marketplaceAccess to live music & entertainmentV.I.P. Tickets:12 Drink tickets to access whiskies, bourbons, cocktails and more2 food tokens to use at any of the local restaurants participating in Whiskey in the WinterCustom commemorative whiskey glassSwag BagAccess to curated vendor marketplaceAccess to live music & entertainmentNote all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. You can purchase tickets and find a list of this year's whiskey selection here. 
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Lucido, Zinner elected to Macomb County Board

MACOMB COUNTY — Eastpointe City Councilwoman Sarah Lucido will continue serving the public as an elected official, but this time in a different role. On election day Nov. 8, Lucido, a Democrat, was elected to represent District 13 on the Macomb County Board of Commissioners with 17,576 votes, defeating Republican Randell J. Shafer, who garnered 6,980 votes.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re over on Detroit’s west side at Breakfast & Burgers by Cutter’s, where they’ve got delicious breakfast and dinner options that you can mix and match. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy