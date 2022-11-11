Colorado House Democrats chose Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon on Friday to serve as speaker of the chamber for the upcoming legislative session. “It is an enormous privilege to serve the great state of Colorado, and I’m honored to lead one of the largest and most diverse Democratic majorities in our state’s history,” McCluskie said in a statement. “The diversity of this body is our strength. As public servants, we are called upon to answer the expectations and needs of the people in our districts and to govern responsibly on behalf of every person in our state — those who voted for us and those who did not.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO