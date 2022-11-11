Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
Vikings fan learns the hard way that breaking tables isn’t as easy as Bills Mafia makes it look
Leave it to the professionals, Vikings fans. Minnesota Vikings fans showed up in large numbers to Highmark Stadium for today’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Bills Mafia, Vikings fans found themselves enjoying some pre-game tailgating.
The One Reason The Bills Won’t Win The Super Bowl
If you want to win a Super Bowl you need certain things to go right and it seems since week two the Buffalo Bills' luck has been running out. The Bills lost a heartbreaking game at home to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday on a game-ending Josh Allen interception in overtime.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
What uniforms the Bills, Vikings will wear in Week 10
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills (6-2) and Minnesota Vikings (7-1) will wear during their Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. At the time of posting, the Vikings have yet to announce an official uniform combo for Sunday. This is the most-likely option based on the Bills’ announcement.
Josh Allen BREAKING: QB Roster Move Reveals Injury Decision for Bills vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 NFL campaign by hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Josh Allen in line to play.
FOX Sports
Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live game updates from NFL Week 10
Much of the buzz surrounding today’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings has been about the status of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and whether or not he will play today. An elbow injury has led to Allen listed as “questionable” for the game, although he practiced on Friday.
