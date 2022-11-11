Read full article on original website
Roanoke Co. crash cleared along I-81N
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N is causing four miles of delays Sunday. The crash was at mile marker 134.6, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
Vehicle crash on Route 58 in Carroll County cleared
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on Route 58 westbound in Carroll County near I-77 is causing delays. Authorities say as of 5:39 a.m., the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
Lanes reopen on I-81N in Roanoke County after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, this crash has been cleared. A crash on I-81N in Roanoke County has closed several lanes, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 144 mile marker and has closed the north right lane and right shoulder.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on I-81S can expect delays in Botetourt County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. It happened at mile marker 168, authorities said. As of 7:39 p.m., bothsouthbound lanes were closed, and traffic was...
Vehicle crashes cleared on I-81S in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. Both of these crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two vehicle crashes on I-81 in Pulaski County has been cleared, according to VDOT. The crash that happened at mile marker 93.5 on I-81N has been cleared, authorities said....
Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot
Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
Congested area due to disabled vehicle on I-77N in Carroll County cleared
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The congested area is now clear, according to VDOT. People driving on I-77 north in Carroll County can expect delays due to a disabled vehicle, according to VDOT. VDOT said the vehicle is at mile marker 7.5. As of 5:35 p.m., authorities said the...
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS participated in different trainings
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said they had another busy week. The department said they had a busy week of training their team. Volunteers and career members worked together to refresh their skills with self-contained breathing apparatus on Thursday, the department...
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Avoid I-81N in Botetourt County if you can. VDOT says a vehicle crash at the 152.9 mile marker has led to traffic delays. As of 6:12 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed,...
Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
Roanoke house fire ruled accidental, officials say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 3:24 p.m. The Roanoke County Fire Marshals Office has reported the cause of the fire to be accidental, due to an electrical issue. Officials say estimated damages are about $40,000. ORIGINAL STORY. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of a...
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:40 p.m. The Lynchburg Fire Department says three were hurt in the fire, and two were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials say it appears to be accidental.
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 North in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed all I-81 North lanes in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 192. As of 3:55 p.m., traffic is backed up for about 3 miles.
