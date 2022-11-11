Read full article on original website
Ole Miss football: Evaluating the state of 3 trends after Rebels' loss to Alabama
Ole Miss didn’t get the outcome it was after, as an angry Alabama team ultimately came out on top, 30-24, in Oxford on Saturday. It marked the seventh consecutive victory for the Crimson Tide over the Rebels. As the final score would imply, there were some bright moments for...
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
The evening Alabama defense stood tall, saved innocent goalposts
The Ole Miss goalpost quivered. With the clock ticking down and the home team marching, the parallel nightmares of Alabama’s defense and the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium uprights intersected. Again?. This Crimson Tide defense just needed a stop at Tennessee on Oct. 15. Three weeks later, the same thing at LSU....
Nick Saban’s look of pure disgust at Alabama is every fan right now (Video)
Nick Saban is not able to control his emotions on the Alabama sidelines anymore. With two losses and a huge road game at Ole Miss, things are not going swimmingly for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, aight. While Alabama cannot play for an SEC Championship this season, the...
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
Mark May, Lou Holtz pick the Alabama at Ole Miss rivalry clash
The most intriguing game on the SEC slate today will take place in Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss takes on visiting No. 9 Alabama. This could be a coming-of-age victory for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. However, Mark May and Lou Holtz are riding with Alabama to avoid picking up a 3rd loss Saturday.
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
Despite Alabama's Two-Loss Season, Ole Miss Tickets Going at High Price
Available seats at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for SEC West showdown are scarce on eve of game.
Ole Miss player appears to fake an injury against Alabama as Tide near goal line
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been quite outspoken during his tenure in Oxford about what he has referred to as “fake injuries” by opposing defensive players. He believes it’s a tactic that has been used by opposing teams in an attempt to slow down his fast-paced offense.
Lane Kiffin ripped on social media for 4th-quarter decisions in Alabama loss
Lane Kiffin has done an exceptional job at Ole Miss. There’s no denying it. But in the Rebels’ biggest games, Kiffin hasn’t gotten it done at this point. And his efforts have often been plagued by questionable decisions, most notably trying to convert curious 4th-down attempts. That...
Dallas Turner rips Jaxson Dart's helmet off with a violent facemask tackle
Dallas Turner was flagged for a violent facemask of Jaxson Dart midway through the third quarter of an Ole Miss drive with the game tied at 17. Turner, the Alabama pass rusher, appeared to inadvertently see his hand slide into the facemask off of Dart’s shoulder pad and he ripped the helmet around and dragged Dart to the turf. Turner immediately regretted the incident as he put both hands on his helmet as the flags hit the turf on the play.
Rece Davis explains why there's no indication Alabama is angry
Rece Davis doesn’t see the emotion or energy that is typical of Nick Saban and his elite Alabama program. The Tide is coming off a bye week to play Ole Miss on Saturday at Oxford and Davis thinks it’s possible the Rebels keep it within a touchdown. “They...
Rebel Rotel for the Big Game vs. Alabama
OXFORD, Miss. — A big game calls for a favorite recipe and also a comforting one. While nearly everyone has a Rotel dip recipe, I do a couple of tweaks to mine such as using white Velveeta and also adding sausage. Hotty Toddy, and let’s BEAT BAMA!. Rebel...
Greg McElroy explains why he's not yet sold on Ole Miss
Greg McElroy still has some doubts about the 8-1 Ole Miss Rebels in the game against Alabama this weekend. “I’m not 100% sold on Ole Miss. I think they’re a little one dimensional,” McElroy said while expressing his concerns about Lane Kiffin’s squad. “I think they’re a great run team and they have excellent players, excellent coaches and an excellent scheme.”
See next week’s Round 3 football playoff pairings in the AHSAA, AISA
There are multiple rematches in the third round of the playoffs next week. In Class 7A, two rematches will determine who plays for the state title as Hoover hosts Thompson in the north and Central-Phenix City hosts Auburn in the south. Other rematches on tap include St. Paul’s at Theodore...
Alabama State Superintendent’s Son Struck by Car on University of Alabama Campus
The son of the Alabama state superintendent of schools is recovering after he was struck by a car on the campus of the University of Alabama late last week. Dr. Eric Mackey posted on Facebook Wednesday evening about the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon. According to the post, his son...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm
A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.
