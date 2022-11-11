ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
MedicalXpress

Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
WebMD

Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’

Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
NJ.com

Is a fever a symptom of RSV?

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
NBC Bay Area

RSV Cases Rising Among Children: What Parents Should Know

A winter epidemic is looming as RSV is to blame. But this time, health experts say it’s children who are most at risk. “This is all due to RSV, not to COVID. There are long lines at the emergency department, urgent care and the ICU beds and the regular hospital beds are packed to capacity,” said UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.
Consumer Reports.org

Do You Need Tamiflu for the Flu?

The flu season is off to an early start this year. A number of states, particularly in the southeast, are already experiencing high levels of influenza-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency estimates that already this season, there have already been 880,000 cases of the flu, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths in the U.S.
MedicalXpress

Study shows 86.4% of infants with anaphylaxis appropriately received epinephrine

Although many parents of infants worry about their child having a food allergy, there has not been a lot of research into the presentation of anaphylaxis in infants. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows that, in infants aged 0-24 months who presented to the emergency department for anaphylaxis, few required hospitalization and most were able to go home after a few hours of observation.
