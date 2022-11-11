Read full article on original website
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (November 11-15) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Destiny 2's favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back for another weekend of arms dealing in the Solar system. As usual, he has plenty of great Exotics, legendary-class gear, and some legacy items to help you complete your arsenal. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling. This...
Tri-City Herald
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
dotesports.com
The best skills to get early in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök brings Kratos back to the forefront of the series, this time with his son Atreus grown up into a capable fighter alongside him. No doubt Kratos has instilled in him everything Atreus knows but definitely not everything Kratos himself knows. In Ragnarök, you get to customize Kratos’ skills by choosing your own build as you level him up in the process. Fighting enemies and gaining experience is the quickest way to do so.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök guides and walkthroughs
Can’t find that last Odin’s Raven? Stuck on that Nornir Chest? Let us help. Even gods need some help from time to time, a fact you’ll learn within minutes of starting God of War Ragnarök. Throughout Santa Monica Studio’s latest magnum opus, you’ll steer Kratos and his son, Atreus, on an adventure across the nine realms of classic Norse mythology. As with its predecessor — 2018’s God of War for the PlayStation 4 — Ragnarök is positively packed with puzzles to complete and collectibles to find.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for everything new that's dropping in Season 01
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4
These games like Diablo will keep you warm until Diablo 4 brings you back to hell
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnarok: all Ratatasks and rewards
As pressing a matter that the end of the world (aka Ragnarok) is in God of War Ragnarok, there’s always time to diverge from the main path and do some side activities. The game is a realm-hopping adventure, and essentially every place you visit has something optional you can do. There are main side quests, called Favours, but also smaller objectives you can do throughout your playthrough called Labours.
dotesports.com
How to turn on automatic tactical sprint in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought over similar ideas from Vanguard to make the transition between games seem not so jarring. One of those ideas was adding automatic tactical sprint to the game, which saves players from having to constantly press down on the thumbstick to sprint around the map.
Call Of Duty: Warzone is being renamed, Activision confirms
Call Of Duty: Warzone is officially being renamed, Activision has confirmed. With Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 set to launch around the world on 16 November, Raven Software has revealed that it will be taking the original game offline for 12 days. This is so the team can put all its focus on ensuring that Warzone 2.0 actually works as intended when it releases.
Fortnite 101: Who are the roaming henchmen squad and their newest member
If you’ve been playing Fortnite for the past few seasons, you’ve undoubtedly seen a rather rag-tag group of people running around. At first, it was just a trio of them, first seen in a hidden compartment near the waterfalls that you had to get to slowly but surely over time. That was until someone figured out you could just use the cowcatcher to get through the area rather quickly.
Polygon
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 won’t replace the original Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone’s sequel is almost here, but the questions about what will happen to the original game still linger for a lot of players. Thankfully, Activision answered them today as part of a larger blog post on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The sequel’s arrival won’t mean that the original game is shutting down. Instead, Call of Duty: Warzone will become Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera and continue to be playable, after a brief intermission in service.
God of War Ragnarok: How to Stagger Enemies
Learn how to stagger enemies allowing for brutal and powerful finishing attacks in God of War: Ragnarök.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
ComicBook
First Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Released with Patch Notes
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet aren't even out yet on the Nintendo Switch, but the games have already gotten their first update ahead of their launch complete with a set of patch notes. This follows the start of the preload period for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet that let players get a head start on the launch of the games so that they can get right to playing once the Pokemon pair releases next week.
NME
Streamers share first look at ‘Warzone 2.0’ DMZ mode
A number of streamers have been given early access to Warzone 2.0 and shared videos detailing its DMZ mode, which you can watch below. Warzone 2.0 will launch next week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Yesterday (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape.
What Difficulty Level Should You Choose for God of War Ragnarök?
There are several different difficulty modes to play in God of War Ragnarök, but which one is the best for your play style?
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Writer Teases New Game
A former writer at Santa Monica Studios, and more notably a writer on God of War: Ragnarok, Aly Samson, has teased a new game. Unfortunately, it's not a new God of War game or anything from the team behind it. As noted, she's no longer with the PlayStation studio, but is rather working with Bandai Namco on an "unannounced and original IP." And this is all we know about the project. Samson provides a description of her duties at Bandai Namco, but none of it provides any insight into what this mystery game could be.
