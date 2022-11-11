Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Hillsboro hosts Festus for district title
No matter what happens tonight (Nov. 11) in Hillsboro, Jefferson County will send a team to the Class 4 state football quarterfinals on Nov. 19. Hillsboro hosts Festus in the District 1 championship as the rivals battle for the fourth time in two seasons. Counting last season’s 13-7 district win, the Hawks have won three straight over the Tigers.
THE COUNTY LINE: Allison twins star in in epic takedown of Festus at state meet
Imagine watching your son compete for a state championship in his final race. Now picture watching your twin sons do it together. That’s what Sara and Heath Allison did at the Class 4 boys cross country state championships at Gans Creek in Columbia on Friday. Josh and Jonah Allison,...
Life Story: Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, of Hillsboro
Genevieve McRae was a source of amusement to just about anyone who knew her, her family says. “She was so quirky,” said son Michael McRae, 40, of Hillsboro. “She’d do something and everybody would start laughing while she was just looking around, going, ‘Whaaaaa?’. “She was...
Eureka Senior Expo draws crowd of 400 to the Timbers
About 400 people turned out for the Eureka Senior Expo, held Nov. 2 at the Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center. It was the first time the event, sponsored by Leader Publications, was held at the rec center, where a shuttle provided by The River at Eureka ran continuously from the parking areas to the front door.
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
Festus teen arrested after he and four other teens hurt in accident in Cedar Hill
A Festus teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cedar Hill, in which he and four other teens were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 18-year-old was driving...
Festus woman, Arnold man hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67
A Festus woman and an Arnold man were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 10, on Hwy. 61-67 north of Mulberry Hill Road in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Terry Thompson, 55, of Festus was attempting to turn left from a private drive onto southbound Hwy. 61-67 at 3:48 p.m. when she failed to yield to a northbound 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher Lowe, 25, of Arnold, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of Thompson’s 2022 Ford Escape.
OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees
Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
Randy Willis Schwent, 62, Imperial
Randy Willis Schwent, 62, of Imperial died Nov. 9, 2022, in Imperial. Mr. Schwent worked as a boilermaker for Local 57. Born Dec. 21, 1959, in Festus, he was the son of Mary (Sparks) Schwent of Imperial and the late Willis Schwent. He was preceded in death by his wife: Janet Schwent.
Eva G. Hahn, 79, Cadet
Eva G. Hahn, 79, of Cadet died Nov. 9, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-St. Louis in Richmond Heights. Mrs. Hahn was a homemaker and a member of Cadet Baptist Church. Born Nov. 25, 1942, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Stella (Lamket) and Floyd Owens.
St. Joseph third-grade students brighten employees’ days
St. Joseph Catholic School third-grade teacher Cathy Walsh said her class started a project last school year that went over so well she kept it going this school year, and it’s still a hit. Walsh said her third-grade class created the Kind Kart program in April, delivering snacks and...
Cedar Hill man injured in motorcycle accident
An 81-year-old Cedar Hill man was thrown from a motorcycle he was riding after he reportedly swerved to miss a vehicle driving in front of him on Hwy. 67 before hit the back of a car. The accident happened north of I-55 in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
De Soto man reportedly falls asleep before accident on I-55 near Imperial
A De Soto man was injured after he reportedly fell asleep while driving south on I-55. An SUV he was driving hit the back of a tractor-trailer south of Imperial Main Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. At 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Larry E. Clark, 26, was...
Imperial man, 70, injured in crash on Hwy. 61-67
An Imperial man suffered serious injuries after he was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning, Nov. 12, on Hwy. 61-67 at Falcon Drive in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that William Mertin, 70, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 south on Hwy. 61-67 at 10:44 a.m. when he lost control of the pickup and it hit a tree, throwing Mertin out.
Imperial man hurt in two-vehicle accident near High Ridge
A 36-year-old Imperial man was injured after he allegedly tried to pass a car on Old Sugar Creek Road but instead clipped the back of the vehicle and went off the side of the road east of High Ridge. The SUV the man was driving overturned after leaving the road, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags
A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
Car stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 4600 block of Brennan Woods Drive in High Ridge. The silver 2021 Nissan Altima was valued at about $15,000, authorities reported. The victim said she parked the car outside her home...
Catalytic converter stolen from rental truck at Festus hotel
Festus Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck parked outside the La Quinta hotel, 1001 Veterans Blvd. A 31-year-old Lake Jackson, Texas, man had rented the truck and stayed overnight Oct. 11-12 at the hotel, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the man parked...
