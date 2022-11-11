Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk Passes Away
Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning announced the passing of one of its own–Captain Marty Plunk. In a press release, the sheriff’s office announced his passing “with great sadness”. Plunk started his career with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office November 11, 1999....
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office releases name of pedestrian killed in Graves County collision Thursday
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An unnamed male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on KY 131 Thursday evening. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a collision around 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying in the middle of KY 131.
westkentuckystar.com
Name of pedestrian killed in Graves County accident released
The name of a Mayfield man killed late Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Graves County has been released. The Graves County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 2700 block of KY 131 around 5:40 pm to find 76-year-old Ronnie J. Doughty of Mayfield lying in the middle of the road.
whopam.com
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
wkdzradio.com
Three Charged With Theft In Trigg County
Two men and a woman were charged after a report of a theft in progress on Cerulean Hopkinsville Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of a theft and located 53-year-old Leon Cardwell, 56-year-old Daryll Allman, and 55-year-old Tara Hayden-liberty with building supplies that were taken off the property without the owner’s consent.
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Trigg County
A traffic stop on North Tanyard Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a Cadiz man Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Hicks says 58-year-old Florentino Brown was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and during the stop he was asked to step out of the vehicle as Hicks’s K9 went around the vehicle to check for the odor of drugs.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man killed in farm accident
An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
KFVS12
17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 claims life of Kevil man
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left a Kevil man dead and closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer on the interstate and rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County house fire claims life of teen
A house fire on Tuesday morning in Graves County claimed the life of a teenager. The call came in to Graves County Emergency Services at about 5:15 a.m. alerting them to a fire on Mountain Ridge Road, and that someone was trapped inside. The home was fully involved when firefighters...
KFVS12
Fulton, KY: No in-school classes until Tuesday due to widespread illness
The city of Cape Girardeau hires a new assistant city manager. Cape native Trevor Pulley will fill the position vacated by Molly Mehner. Despite the gains on the river, a panel of advisors in Missouri is growing more concerned about the impact the drought is having on commercial navigation. Hero...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal drug trafficking, firearm charges
A federal grand jury in Bowling Green recently returned indictments separately charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, including a Livingston County man. It was announced Wednesday that 55-year-old Alan C. Rogers of Livingston County was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50...
wpsdlocal6.com
'I was so nervous I couldn’t leave the driveway:' Marshall County man wins $2 million in Powerball
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — One Marshall County family is about to find out the answer to that age old question, "What would you do if you won the lottery?" While he didn't win the jackpot, one man still walked away with a cool $2 million prize after purchasing a $3 ticket from a vending machine at a Benton Walmart.
KFVS12
Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes registered overnight in the Heartland. Both quakes were recorded in Lake County, Tennessee, across the Mississippi River from the Bootheel. The first earthquake was recorded shortly after midnight. Several people have reported feeling it. According to the USGS, the first quake was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three Graves County inmates face new charges
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 9, 2022
Mr. Loretz Leon Ramseur, Jr., 74 of Murray, KY, formerly of NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones. Leon was born on February 10, 1948, to Loretz Leon Ramseur and Sara Margaret Kornegay Ramseur, in Charlotte, NC.
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
