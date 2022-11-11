Read full article on original website
Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
WESH
Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
Volusia man accused of attacking his mother while high on drugs, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Volusia County deputies said he attacked his mother while high on drugs. Deputies said Dillon Hart had a bad reaction to heroin and hit his mother with a box fan on North Halifax Avenue in Ormond Beach on Saturday morning.
15-year-old boy in Volusia County arrested for online threats
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old boy for making online threats in Port Orange. Jacob Long, 15, was accused of writing messages online, threatening to become the next mass shooter. He stated, “One day my name and face will be all...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
Teenage girls cause more than $350K in damage at foam and insulation business, deputies say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County deputies said three teenage girls “created their own disaster” while vandalizing a foam and insulation business in Ormond Beach. Deputies said the teens, ages 12 to 13, caused more than $350,000 in damage Thursday to Imperial Foam & Insulation. The damage...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Shores condo building evacuated due to Nicole now safe for residents to return, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A condo building that was evacuated last week due to Tropical Storm Nicole has been deemed safe and residents can now return home, officials announced in a news release Sunday. The city's chief building official received the reports from the structural engineer of the Towers Grande...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
‘Zero tolerance’: Man accused of climbing through broken window of beachside Volusia County home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was released from custody a week ago is back in jail after Volusia County deputies said he was caught breaking into a home along the beachside following Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said neighbors called them...
WESH
Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
‘Infuriating’: 18-year-old mother found shot dead in Florida parking lot, police say
A Florida police officer found a young mother dead in a parking lot while on patrol Friday night, according to police.
fox35orlando.com
5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole
Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
villages-news.com
Sentencing date set for mother who inflicted skull fracture on child in The Villages
A sentencing date has been set for a mother who inflicted a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5 in Lake County Court on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
ocala-news.com
Marion County man arrested after allegedly entering storm-damaged Volusia home through broken window
A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) after he was allegedly spotted entering a storm-damaged Daytona Beach home through a broken window. According to a social media post from VCSO, a witness called the sheriff’s office on Friday and reported that a suspicious man...
Daytona Beach Shores residents wait for updates after 24 buildings deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Hundreds of people who live in Daytona Beach Shores had to leave their apartments after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole because their apartments were deemed unsafe. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city initially hoped some residents would be able...
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Teenager drowns in Casselberry, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A teenager has died following a drowning incident Saturday, Casselberry police said. Police said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at Crystal Bowl Circle. Casselberry police were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. This is still an active investigation.
'Unbelievable': Hurricane Nicole sucked Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes away like tissue paper
Unbelievable. That's how Philip Martin describes the destruction to his three homes suffered recently from Hurricane Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea.
mynews13.com
One person injured in ultralight plane crash in Brevard County
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One person has been injured in an ultralight plane crash in Titusville on Saturday, according to officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the sheriff’s office said one person was on board, and is suffering from multiple fractures after he crashed his ultralight aircraft in a wooded lot.
18-year-old mother found shot and killed in car, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night. Police said that at around 11:20 p.m., a Sanford police officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park, located at 900 West 9th Street, found a vehicle backed into a parking spot, which appeared to be running.
