Detroit, MI

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight

WASHINGTON -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: LeBron James Ruled Out With Left Adductor Strain

The Los Angeles Lakers return to action on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings looking to snap a four-game losing streak. At 2-9, the Lakers have greatly struggled to start the season and things don’t get easier from here. In this game, they are without star LeBron James who suffered a left adductor strain in Wednesday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
MLive

MLive

