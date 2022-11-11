Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 145-135 for their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden
Bradley Beal's Status For Jazz-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Denver Nuggets will take on the Chicago Bulls as the two squads meet in a Sunday evening showdown at the United Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Nuggets-Bulls prediction and pick. The Nuggets fell 131-112 to the Boston Celtics on Friday night....
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers’ win
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons odds, tips and betting trends | November 14
The Toronto Raptors (7-7) hope to break a four-game road losing skid at the Detroit Pistons (3-11) on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. The Raptors take the court as 5-point favorites against the Pistons. The game’s over/under is set at 220. Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Odds.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home following a five-game road trip as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 p.m. EDT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is looking to get back in the win column after dropping their last three. Before this short losing stint, the Cavs had won eight in a row.
ESPN
Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight
WASHINGTON -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant, Nets beating the Los Angeles Clippers
The Brooklyn Nets picked up a 110-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Brooklyn is now 6-7 and look to continue their 2-game winning streak against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Net forward Kevin Durant had another great game as he took on the...
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: LeBron James Ruled Out With Left Adductor Strain
The Los Angeles Lakers return to action on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings looking to snap a four-game losing streak. At 2-9, the Lakers have greatly struggled to start the season and things don’t get easier from here. In this game, they are without star LeBron James who suffered a left adductor strain in Wednesday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers.
Knicks Injury Report Against The Pistons
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons (as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
How to watch Lions at Bears: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions (2-6) have an opportunity to win back-to-back games inside the NFC North, not to mention snap a 15-game road winless streak when they face the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 10. The last time the Lions won on the road was in Chicago back in Week 13 of the 2020 campaign.
MLive
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0