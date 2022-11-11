Read full article on original website
kptv.com
These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent study examined which US states Oregonians want to relocate to, by analyzing Google search data. They considered search terms like “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state to find the most in-demand relocation area for each state.
KTVZ
New Oregon paid leave program starts in 6 weeks; statewide campaign aims to prepare employers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – This week, Paid Leave Oregon launched a statewide campaign aimed at notifying Oregon employers about their role and responsibilities in the new program, which begins in just six weeks, on Jan. 1. To make sure employers are ready to participate in the program, the statewide...
As consumers get high, Oregon cannabis prices go low
Due to a supply and demand issue, retailers and harvesters in Oregon’s once-booming cannabis industry are starting to see a decline in prices.
The Best Free Camping in Oregon
We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Illegal marijuana operations statewide lose millions in raids
OREGON — Multiple law enforcement agencies ramped up enforcement of illegal marijuana grows throughout Southern Oregon, but are the profits being lost in those raids enough to deter operations from the valley?. One Oregon State Police (OSP) lieutenant says he wishes these raids crippled illegal marijuana operations, but they’re...
opb.org
Voters in Oregon pass health care measure
Oregon voters have narrowly passed a measure that decrees health care a human right. Measure 111 makes Oregon the first state in the nation to change its constitution to explicitly declare affordable health care a fundamental right. The amendment reads: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that...
These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences
In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.
Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely
McLain represents Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius in the Oregon House. Beyer represents Springfield in the Oregon Senate. Both are Democrats and serve as co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. It’s no secret – Portland is in a jam. The region is ranked 11th worst in...
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
police1.com
More Ore. sheriffs refuse to enforce new magazine capacity limit law
ALBANY, Ore. — More Oregon sheriff’s departments say they will not enforce newly passed Ballot Measure 114, which bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Last week, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan proclaimed she would not enforce the law in her jurisdiction. According...
Oregon voters approve permit-to-purchase for guns and ban high-capacity magazines
The measure requires an ownership fee, a safety course, fingerprinting, and a background check in order to obtain a gun permit.
opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook, Jeff. Co. Sheriffs release statements over Measure 114 concerns
Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure, has Central Oregon’s Sheriff departments standing in opposition. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict permitting and background checks. Every sheriff’s department on the High Desert is showing its concerns over...
kptv.com
Oregon’s 6th Congressional District still ‘too close to call’ nearly a week later
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week after the election and Oregon’s newest congressional district still doesn’t have a clear winner. As of Monday evening, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of her Republican counterpart, Mike Erickson by just a few thousand votes. The outcome of this seat is one of at least 20 seats still up for grabs and will help determine which part has power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dale lives in Tigard, a city district six covers. He said he hasn’t seen a congressional race this highly contested in Oregon before.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fight against Measure 114 not over, Oregon Hunters Association says
The Oregon Hunters Association says it is not done fighting against Measure 114, the Oregon gun law that had a 33,000 “Yes” vote lead Monday night following last week’s election. The following is the full statement by OHA, which was released early Monday morning:. While there are...
Oregon modeled Measure 110 on Portugal's drug decriminalization. They aren't remotely the same
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the November 2020 election, Oregon voters approved a revolutionary approach to criminal justice and drug policy. Measure 110 decriminalized user amounts of narcotics while directing taxes levied on the state's burgeoning cannabis industry toward expanded drug treatment programs. The closest example Measure 110 supporters had...
Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms
SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
See where Oregon voters rejected or embraced money measures on Election Day
Despite a questionable economy, deep concerns about inflation and cynicism about big government, Oregonians showed a continued willingness on Election Day to back local government spending measures and open their own wallets to do so. John Horvick, a Portland pollster who tracks the success and failure of such measures in...
