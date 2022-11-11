Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: New controller launches with PlayStation 5 compatibility to rival Sony DualSense Edge
Razer has presented the Wolverine V2 Pro, a new wireless controller for the PlayStation 5 and the PC. While more expensive than Sony's DualSense Edge, the Wolverine V2 Pro will ship this side of 2023. Conversely, Sony will not start shipping the DualSense Edge until January 26, 2023. Incidentally, Razer has put the PlayStation licence to good use with Wolverine V2 Pro, which stays true to the colour scheme of the original DualSense while adding a few features that it lacks.
Razer's new PS5 controller costs half as much as the console itself
Definitely beats your buddy's greasy MadCatz pad.
techaiapp.com
Pimax Portal is a Hybrid VR Headset with a Nintendo Switch-style Handheld at Its Core – Road to VR
Pimax, the China-based creators known for its fleet of large-FOV PC VR headsets, announced a new product in its lineup that’s set to straddle a number of device classes thanks to its convertibly between a Nintendo Switch-style handheld and snap-in VR headset display, replete with 6DOF tracking. Called Portal,...
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
PC Magazine
ZTE AX3000 Pro Review
If you're in the market for an affordable Wi-Fi 6 router, ZTE's AX3000 Pro ($89) is definitely worth a look. This dual-band router doesn't offer any multi-gig WAN/LAN or USB ports, nor does it come with age-based parental controls or network security software. But it delivered fast throughput scores in our performance tests and supports 160MHz channel transmissions and WAN aggregation. On the basis of those basic strengths, it earns an Editors' Choice award among budget Wi-Fi 6 routers.
notebookcheck.net
Sony partners with MediaTek to develop chips powering PS VR2
MediaTek announced this week that it would be developing the silicon used to power both the PS VR2 headset and the PS Sense controllers. Sony stated that it chose to work with MediaTek because the chip manufacturer could develop an SoC that was powerful and efficient enough to meet their demands, although cost is another probable factor.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Pentonic 1000 launches as a new SoC for next-gen 4K/120Hz premium TVs
MediaTek has augmented its Pentonic series of silicon custom-designed for TVs with a new chip. The 1000 improves on the up-to-date specs of its 700 sibling with an auto-low latency mode (ALLM) as well as specs such as variable refresh rate (VRR) technology at up to 4K/144Hz for gaming. Then...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung issues stable One UI 5 updates for Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung continues to expand eligibility for its One UI 5 update. Earlier this week, the company released stable One UI 5 builds for the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series, as we discussed at the time. For reference, the company outlined plans to update numerous other models to the Android 13-based update this month, which it confirmed at the start of November.
Audio-Technica’s Newest Earbuds Actually Sanitize Themselves
Audio-Technica’s latest earbuds don’t just block out noise, they clean themselves. As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, the Japanese audio company unveiled a pair of in-ear headphones called the ATH-TWX9. They produce the same crystal-clear sound the brand has built its reputation on, and also come with a host of modern features including customizable noise cancellation and a charging case that disinfects the ‘buds when they’re not in use. If you’re a music buff opposed to Apple ubiquitous AirPods Pro earbuds, the ATH-TWX9 look worthy of your consideration. They’re compact without being too small, and their IPX4-equivalent rain-and water-resistant design is...
These five-star Sennheiser wireless headphones are $200 off ahead of Black Friday
Sennheiser's excellent Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are currently $200 off at Best Buy; we wouldn't blame you for snapping up this deal.
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
Phone Arena
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
T3.com
iPhone 15 Ultra suddenly sounds much less appealing after pricing leak
If you're a fan of Apple phones, you'll know that there's a wide range of products to suit every budget. This year, we had the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, spanning £849 / $799 / AU$1,399 up to £1,749 / $1,599 / AU$2,769 for a fully spec'd up model.
Ars Technica
Still the best tablet-laptop: Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 review
Let's talk about the Surface Pro 9. Which Surface Pro 9? Not the version with 5G, which comes with a Qualcomm-made Microsoft SQ3 Arm processor and the typical shortcomings of an Arm Windows device (relatively low performance, continued app compatibility issues)—but the vanilla, plain-old Surface Pro 9, the Intel-based one that follows-up a decade's worth of numbered Surface Pro models.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Volume in Windows 11 With Your Mouse Wheel
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The middle wheels on computer mice are ideal for volume control. Yet, you can’t adjust the default volume control bar in Windows 11 by rolling the middle mouse wheel. Instead, you must double-click the speaker’s system tray icon and drag the volume control bar’s slider left/right.
Android 13 update starts on these Asus flagships next month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Android 13 may not be as big a visual upgrade as Android 12 was, but that doesn’t take away the excitement of a fresh update hitting your brand-new Android flagship phone. While many major smartphone makers have already outlined their Android 13 release schedules, Asus is the latest brand to join the list. After running a closed Android 13 beta phase spanning a few months, Asus is set to release the stable Android 13 update to its newest ROG and Zenfone flagships from December.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung Freestyle portable projector with 32,000 mAh battery now reduced by up to US$200
The Samsung Freestyle Projector is currently discounted. Customers in the US can now purchase the device for US$597.99 at Amazon, saving US$200 off the regular retail price of US$797.99. A similar deal is also available from Samsung directly. Customers in Canada can also get a CA$250 (~US$188) discount on the device, which is selling for CA$898 (~US$677) at Amazon presently; the projector typically retails for CA$1,148 (~US$865). Again, the offer is also available via the Samsung store. Plus, you can find deals on the Freestyle in Europe. For example, the gadget is reduced by 9% at Amazon in France, selling for €659 (~US$684) rather than €728 (~US$755).
Best Oculus Quest 2 cases 2022
The Quest 2 may be portable, but it can also be fragile if you aren't gentle. Whether you want to take your Quest 2 on the road or keep it stored safely at home, you'll need a reliable case that fits everything snugly and doesn't get damaged.
IGN
Daily Deals: Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Buy 2 Get 1 On Select Video Games
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or an ASUS gaming PC for under $750. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Imperial Star Destroyer.
Electric Volvo EX90 Shows How Unreal Engine Gaming Software Makes Cars Better To Use
Auto manufacturers across the industry are taking full advantage of the revolutionary Unreal Engine 5 3D graphic software, with the Volvo EX90 being the latest example. The all-new Swedish electric SUV has used this powerful program developed by Epic Games for its human-machine interface (HMI) to provide users with a claimed class-leading in-car connectivity experience.
Comments / 0