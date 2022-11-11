Read full article on original website
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be an intentional attack, and that air defenses in neighboring Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile against a Russian bombardment that savaged the Ukrainian power grid. “Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the 30-nation military alliance in Brussels, echoed the preliminary Polish findings, saying: “We have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack.” The initial assessments of Tuesday’s deadly missile landing appeared to dial back the likelihood of the strike triggering another major escalation in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia had deliberately targeted Poland, that could have risked drawing NATO into the conflict.
Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech
Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy.
Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine
TSENTRALNE, Ukraine (AP) — Relatives embraced in the middle of the road. They squeezed hands and choked back tears. Others sobbed outside their homes. All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine.
Poland says blast likely caused by Ukraine missile in accident
Western leaders played down fears Wednesday that a deadly missile blast in eastern Poland could herald a dangerous escalation in the war Russia launched against Ukraine, blaming stray anti-aircraft fire. But Polish President Andrzej Duda played down international fears of a further escalation, saying there was "no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland".
Dominic Raab news – live: Sunak to hire independent investigator to probe bullying claims
Rishi Sunak will appoint an “independent investigator” to examine complaints made by staff who worked for Dominic Raab, but is unable to say when the probe will start.Work is underway to find a person with “requisite experience” – in the absence of a permanent ethics adviser, after Boris Johnson failed to fill the role, No 10 said.But a spokeswoman could not say the investigation will start by Christmas, saying: “I’m not going to put a date on it”.Earlier, Mr Raab accused Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner of “bluster and mudslinging” as she challenged him on the bullying allegations at...
'War not an excuse:' Ukraine rail boss keeps trains running
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The orders came from on high, from Ukraine's president and one of his ministers: Get trains running again to the latest city newly retaken by our troops. “So literally: tanks, then trains,” said Ukrainian rail network boss Oleksandr Kamyshin, recalling the presidential instructions he received...
‘Woman, life, freedom!’: British concert shows solidarity with women in Iran amid rising death toll
“The situation in Iran is like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” says Hesam Garshasbi, a music journalist, promoter and activist who moved from Tehran to London during the 2020 uprising. Over the last nine weeks, protests have erupted in Iran following the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amina...
Words on bronze hand may rewrite past of Basque language
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The discovery of five words inscribed on a 2,000-year-old bronze hand may help rewrite the history of the Basque language, one of Europe's most mysterious tongues. Investigators in northern Spain said this week they discovered what they believe to be the oldest written record of...
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia's withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war,” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.
Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait on Wednesday put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite facing international criticism over its plans. The state-run KUNA news agency described those executed as all being convicted of premeditated murder and other charges...
World Cup organizers defend Qatar residents as 'real fans'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Amid skepticism after days of fan parades in Doha and throngs of people greeting team buses arriving at hotels, World Cup organizers insisted Wednesday the atmosphere is authentic. “Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans,” Qatari tournament organizers...
Militants ambush police patrol, kill 6 in NW Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Armed militants ambushed and killed all six people in a police vehicle in northwestern Pakistan, officials said Wednesday. Police officer Rab Nawaz Khan said the morning attack in the Dadewala area of Lakki Marwat district came during a routine patrol in a suburban area. The attackers escaped on motorcycles.
Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations
HAVANA (AP) — Following a series of talks on migration with the Biden administration, Cuba said Tuesday that it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The agreement comes...
Taking stock of the vanishing landscape of 'Russian Hollywood'
On the old haunts of Soviet and post-Soviet émigrés in West Hollywood and L.A.'s Fairfax District.
AP News Summary at 11:45 p.m. EST
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Serious questions about the explosion remain, including who fired the missile. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that the missile was fired from Russia, but he convened an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders who were in Indonesia for another summit. It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn’t been fired by Russia at all. Russia denied any involvement. Biden pledged support for an investigation Poland said it was conducting.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Climate protestors Wednesday pushed for the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) limit on global warming to remain part of climate talks. “Our demands to the negotiators for the next 48 hours as people from the Pacific and as frontliners in climate change is simple. We cannot have 1.5 degrees Celsius watered down," Fijian climate activist Vivania Tatawaqa told The Associated Press. Scientists agree that limiting warming to just 1.5 degrees will save the planet from the worst effects of climate change.
UK inflation accelerates to 41-year high of 11.1%
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1% in the 12 months through October, compared...
