Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
A single pink diamond is responsible for half of the $57.3 million achieved at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction. The Fortune Pink, which is the largest pear-shaped “fancy vivid” pink diamond ever to be sold at auction, hammered down for $28.8 million at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on Tuesday. The bidding war lasted for around four minutes before a private collector from Asia claimed the gem by bettering the top bid by half a million. The Fortune Pink didn’t shine as brightly as expected, however. The supersized stone, which weighs nearly 19 carats, originally had a high estimate of $35...
From Kate Middleton’s 18-carat sapphire to Ciara’s 16-carat diamond rock, royals and celebrities alike sport some of the most jaw-dropping center stones in their engagement rings. Now, for the right price, you also have a chance at owning a sparkler that’s just as show-stopping. On November 8,...
The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
Home renovations can be a real money pit—but for one English couple, remodeling their kitchen revealed a pit filled with money. As the unnamed family peeled back the 18th century floorboards and concrete below their East Yorkshire home during a 2019 remodel, they unearthed a small pot filled with 264 gold coins that date back to the early 1600s. Those coins were just auctioned off one-by-one, going for a total of $842,330.
Sotheby’s will sell 10 paintings from the collection of a longtime Metropolitan Museum of Art trustee in January at Sotheby’s. The group of works, set to hit the auction block in New York during an Old Masters sale on January 26, will be led by a Peter Paul Rubens painting that is expected to fetch an estimated $25 million–$35 million. The Rubens painting, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1609), last sold at auction after being rediscovered in 1998 for $5.5 million. If it meets its estimate, this will be one of the most expensive works...
T. rex skull expected to sell for $15 million at auction The fossil is estimated to be 76 million years old and still has most of the external skull and teeth, as well as two puncture holes that may have been the result of a fight. (Courtesy of Sotheby's)
