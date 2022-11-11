Read full article on original website
Related
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
GRPD standoff with barricaded gunman comes to an end after suspect stabs K9 dog
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in custody following a standoff that lasted several hours overnight Monday on the city's northwest side. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the suspect was taken into custody just after 3 a.m. at a home on Leonard Street NW, not far from Valley Avenue NW.
GRPD: Police K-9 stabbed during standoff; suspect arrested
A suspect stabbed a police dog during a standoff in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
WZZM 13
Police search for two men after asking woman for a ride, stealing her car in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery in Jenison that left a woman without a car for a time, and two suspects at large Sunday afternoon. The incident took place at 2:30 p.m. at 28th Ave. and Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.
48-year-old mini-bike driver dies following crash with truck
HOLLAND, Mich. — A man has died after crashing into a truck in Holland Saturday evening, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were responding to reports that a pick-up truck and mini-bike collided sometime around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 12. near Ransom Street. Investigators say that when...
whtc.com
Holland Man Killed in Pickup-Mini Bike Collision
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – A 48-year-old Holland man lost his ilve in a two-vehicle Saturday evening crash involving a pick up truck and a mini-bike on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, the man was piloting the mini-bike in...
Were two shootings in two days connected?
Kent County sheriff's detectives are trying to determine if a series of recent shootings in the area around East Kentwood High School are related.
Morning Sun
Tipster passenger helps keep Montcalm deputies in pursuit
A passenger texting updates to Montcalm Central Dispatch helped keep deputies on the tail of a fleeing suspect with methamphetamine in his car. A deputy southwest of Edmore initially tried a routine traffic stop for running a stop sign before the driver took off and a chase ensued. The pursuit...
State police: Deadly head-on crash, passing semi spills 80k lbs. of corn
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Kent County between a semi-truck and a car.
1 killed in Muskegon Heights house fire
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One body was found dead after a home fire Saturday morning, says the Muskegon Heights Fire Department. The department says that fire crews were sent to Hoyt Street near East Broadway Avenue on Nov. 12 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house being on fire.
Troopers Respond to Shooting Death in Newago Co.
Michigan State Troopers from the Hart Post say they are on scene at a shooting death in Newaygo County. It happened near the corner of Sleeper Ave. and W. 80th St south of Fremont. Troopers say despite rumors on social media, there does not appear to be any threat to...
Police warns not to leave vehicles unattended due to recent thefts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County officer is offering tips on how to avoid getting your car stolen after eight teen suspects have been arrested for stealing four cars, leading to a shooting, police chase and crash Thursday morning. The thefts took place in Gaines Township and Grand...
WWMTCw
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
Drivers ejected, trapped in vehicles in head-on Muskegon crash
A driver was ejected and another had to be freed from a vehicle by firefighters after a high-speed crash in Muskegon on Monday, firefighters said.
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County
BRADY TWP, MI -- A collision with a tree alongside a Kalamazoo County roadway left a 61-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a vehicle crash with a tree on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township near Kalamazoo.
Family, friends remember mother shot and killed in Grand Rapids
Family and friends gathered in Grand Rapids Friday night to remember the life of a woman who was shot and killed last month.
'It was like she was on a different planet' | Detective testifies Ionia woman was confused after deadly crash involving bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia woman charged with killing two bicyclists during a Make-a-Wish bicycle tour in July will be heading to trial. Mandy Benn, 42, is facing 15 charges including two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Edward Erikson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
whtc.com
UPDATE: Youth Found in Hopkins Area
HOPKINS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 11, 2022) – A 14-year-old Burnips area boy was missing but is now found safe and sound, and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for helping to make that so. Curran Edward Putnam hadn’t been seen since walking near his home...
Deputies: Missing 14-year-old found safe
A missing 14-year-old has been found safe, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0