Teenager arrested, charged with robbing same Columbus convenience store twice in one week

By Kelby Hutchison
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly robbing Floyd Food & Lottery on Floyd Road in Columbus twice this week, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The teenager reportedly robbed the store at gunpoint for the first time on Sunday and the second time Thursday, according to officials.

The suspect was spotted near Ridgeview Road after the incident and was taken into custody. The teen had a gun and cash on him, according to CPD’s Facebook post . The teenager’s identity has not been released because of his age.

The case is still under investigation.

lamar fitzpatrick
2d ago

People! l told you'll God will make you tell on yourself, it's time for all of us to fear God and stop fearing any man, the word of God tell us to fear him only, nomatter who has done wrong in this life you're going to reap what you sow, noone get's away, God see and hear you, and know where you go and live each day.God will sent his angels to destory you if you come against his's , turn your lifes over to the Lord, don't let satan destroy you, get right with him today, time is winding down.

