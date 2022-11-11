Teenager arrested, charged with robbing same Columbus convenience store twice in one week

A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly robbing Floyd Food & Lottery on Floyd Road in Columbus twice this week, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The teenager reportedly robbed the store at gunpoint for the first time on Sunday and the second time Thursday, according to officials.

The suspect was spotted near Ridgeview Road after the incident and was taken into custody. The teen had a gun and cash on him, according to CPD’s Facebook post . The teenager’s identity has not been released because of his age.

The case is still under investigation.