Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman In Animated Series and Arkham Games, Dies Aged 66
Kevin Conroy Was a Hero Beyond Batman (Column)
When it comes to an iconic superhero performance, the voice is the key. Superheroes were born on the comics page, a visual medium that can drastically change a character’s appearance depending on the artist, and an actor’s physical performance is just one more variation. But if that performance becomes the voice that people associate with that hero — the voice that you hear when you read a comic, that you imitate when you play with your action figures — it becomes intrinsically tied to the character. The late Kevin Conroy is the voice of Batman. I don’t say that in the...
Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 After Cancer Battle
Jason Momoa Has A Dream DC Project, But Zack Snyder Is Not Involved
While Jason Momoa was fairly well known prior to the mid-2010s through projects like Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones and the Conan the Barbarian remake, it’s safe to say that being cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe made him a household name among moviegoers worldwide. So far Momoa has appeared in four DC movies as Aquaman, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive at the end of 2023. But Momoa has also teased that he now has a dream DC project in the works, and the actor cleared up with CinemaBlend whether or not Zack Snyder’s involved with it.
R.I.P. Kevin Conroy, the longtime voice of Batman
DC boss James Gunn shares single emoji to mourn Kevin Conroy’s passing
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
Jason Momoa gushes over super-friend Henry Cavill’s ‘amazing’ return to DC
It will come as no surprise that head DC cheerleader Jason Momoa has absolutely no uncertain feelings about Superman’s return. The Aquaman actor didn’t mince words when asked about the now utterly spoiled post-credit sequence of Black Adam, which featured Henry Cavill returning to the famous role he made famous in Man of Steel, Justice League, and Batman vs. Superman.
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit
Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
James Gunn And Peter Safran Are Making A DC Universe Bible
The DC Universe has recently undergone some major changes, especially when it comes to leadership. As many fans already know, it was announced in late October that screenwriter and director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the former leading the creative part of the company and the latter in charge of business endeavors (per The Hollywood Reporter). Both have worked on their fair share of comic book-related films, with Gunn directing both Marvel and DC films like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad."
Batman Arkham and Injustice Developers Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy
The team behind the Batman: Arkham series has paid tribute to Kevin Conroy. In case you missed it, Kevin Conroy died today at age 66 after a battle with intestinal cancer. The legendary actor was known primarily for his work as Batman both in animation, video games, and even some live-action parts. Conroy helped give Batman a very distinct voice in Batman: The Animated Series, making him both fierce and mythical, but also deeply human. His work was so iconic, just like Mark Hamill's Joker, that he'd go on to voice Batman for decades in a bunch of other projects including the acclaimed Arkham series.
