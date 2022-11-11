Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76; faced controversy late in career
Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports. Gallagher shot to fame in the 1970s after appearing on […]
The Property Brothers said Leslie Jordan was constantly sharing stories with crew members on the set of 'Celebrity IOU'
Leslie Jordan appeared on "Celebrity IOU" before his death in October. He renovated a home for his friends of 40 years with the Property Brothers.
Garth Brooks announces new 2023 Las Vegas residency
Garth Brooks announced he will headline a new residency in Las Vegas in 2023.
This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
It’s 10 a.m. My last coffee was more than an hour ago, and the room I’m standing in smells profoundly of cheese — 4,434 cheeses, to be exact, 45 of which are awaiting me and my two colleagues. It’s my very first time as a judge at the World Cheese Awards, a task that, while it marries my two greatest passions — cheese and being judgmental — is nevertheless gargantuan. I hope I am up to the challenge.
Millennials And Gen X’ers, These Photos May Feel Like Just Yesterday, But They’re All Actually From Three Decades Ago
If you recognize these photos you probably need a retinol night cream and good comfy shoes.
Comments / 0