ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

U.S. Senate race not yet called

MILWAUKEE — As of early Wednesday morning, neither U.S. Senate candidate in Wisconsin declared victory. "We feel very confident, but I'm not going to declare victory until all the numbers are in, but this race is over," Ron Johnson said. It's likely that Johnson will speak later Wednesday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Barnes concedes, Johnson declares victory in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate. Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Senate Democrats pick first female majority leader

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Senate Democrats ushered in a new era of leadership Thursday, selecting Grand Rapids state Sen. Winnie Brinks as the chamber's first female majority leader after midterm victories that are expected to give the party full control for the first time since 1983.Democrats are likely to take full control of the state government starting in 2023 with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being reelected Tuesday to a second four-year term and the new Senate majority. Democrats have claimed, and Republicans have conceded, that Democrats will flip the state House as well.Brinks listed the economy, education and reproductive rights...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota's Thune wins reelection to 4th U.S. Senate term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota sought a decisive reelection win Tuesday over his Democratic challenger for a fourth term that could feature a bid to eventually become his party’s leader in the Senate. The 61-year-old Republican held a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs, an Air Force veteran and university professor. Thune is the second-ranking Senate Republican and is seen as a potential pick to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell once he steps down from leadership. The most dramatic moment of the campaign for Thune came before it began, when he contemplated retiring rather than running for reelection. He had shown signs of weariness after navigating a Republican Party dominated by former President Donald Trump, who at one point called for a primary challenger to unseat him. Once he chose to run, Thune easily fended off a pair of primary challengers in June and has ridden out the campaign season in the heavily Republican state by avoiding most engagements with Bengs.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar wins 5th Congressional District reelection

MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won a third term representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Cicely Davis. The Democratic congresswoman, one of the most visible figures on the political left, has led the Fifth District since 2019. The district - one of the most Democratic in the country, and the most Democratic in Minnesota - includes Minneapolis and 14 surrounding suburbs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Daily Yonder

Republicans Win Wis. Senate Seat with Help from Big-City Suburbs and Rural Voters

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson built his margin of victory in Wisconsin this week largely with the support of suburban Milwaukee and rural parts of the state. In the suburban counties of the Milwaukee metropolitan area, the Republican incumbent managed a 20-point victory over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. Johnson also ran up a 20-point margin in the rural (nonmetropolitan) areas of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBOC

Senate Democrats Elect Leadership Team for the 152nd General Assembly

DOVER, Del. – Following a decisive Election Day and an expansion of their supermajority, Senate Democrats voted Friday to re-elect their leadership team as they prepare for the 152nd General Assembly. The newly expanded 15-member Majority Caucus selected Sen. Dave Sokola to serve a second term as President Pro...
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Iowa Republican Grassley elected to 8th U.S. Senate term

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Michael Franken and putting himself in position to be the Senate’s most senior member. Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral after a race that had been seen as more competitive than the typically easy victories the veteran Republican had achieved since first being elected to the Senate in 1980. “We’re living in the midst of disruption, the midst of frustration, of transformation, of deeply held and vastly different points of view in America,” Grassley said in his victory speech. “You heard what happened in the presidential campaign, that the Democrats and Biden wanted to transform American. You and I want to preserve America.” Franken had cast Grassley, 89, as an entrenched politician who has served too long and contributed to Washington partisanship. Although Grassley’s approval in Iowa has declined in the past decades, he won while portraying his lengthy career as an asset and by portraying Franken as too liberal for Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy