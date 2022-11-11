Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
U.S. Senate race not yet called
MILWAUKEE — As of early Wednesday morning, neither U.S. Senate candidate in Wisconsin declared victory. "We feel very confident, but I'm not going to declare victory until all the numbers are in, but this race is over," Ron Johnson said. It's likely that Johnson will speak later Wednesday morning.
thecentersquare.com
Barnes concedes, Johnson declares victory in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate. Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
Through the summer, polls showed the incumbent Republican and 35-year-old progressive challenger neck and neck.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff in Tuesday’s election to flip a Wisconsin congressional seat to Republicans, a boost to GOP designs on grabbing control of the House. Van Orden’s victory also lands him a spot in the...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa House District 1 Rep. Elect J.D. Scholten secures first term in state legislature
J.D. Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat who previously ran for Congress in 2018 and 2020, won his unopposed Iowa House District 1 race on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The Journal chatted with Scholten about his priorities in 2023 and asked him question about some of the biggest issues facing the area.
KCRG.com
Republican Zach Nunn wins election to U.S. House in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn will be headed to Washington, D.C., after beating the incumbent Democrat in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Most political analysts gave Republicans a decent chance at carrying the seat, though also rated it one of the nation’s closest. Polling was light through the cycle, but often showed a close race.
Bennet wins reelection against O’Dea in Colorado Senate race
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) is projected to win a third term in the Senate, defeating one of the few Republicans this cycle to break with former President Trump. CNN, ABC News and NBC News projected the race for Bennet. Bennet faced off against Joe O’Dea, a construction company executive who...
Michigan Senate Democrats pick first female majority leader
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Senate Democrats ushered in a new era of leadership Thursday, selecting Grand Rapids state Sen. Winnie Brinks as the chamber's first female majority leader after midterm victories that are expected to give the party full control for the first time since 1983.Democrats are likely to take full control of the state government starting in 2023 with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being reelected Tuesday to a second four-year term and the new Senate majority. Democrats have claimed, and Republicans have conceded, that Democrats will flip the state House as well.Brinks listed the economy, education and reproductive rights...
Republican Ron Johnson Wins Wisconsin Senate Race, Frustrating Democrats
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is projected to win reelection, dispatching Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and cementing a key component of the GOP’s path back to a Senate majority. Johnson’s victory is likely to frustrate Democrats in Wisconsin, who have long viewed the conspiracy-friendly conservative as far too right-wing,...
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
South Dakota's Thune wins reelection to 4th U.S. Senate term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota sought a decisive reelection win Tuesday over his Democratic challenger for a fourth term that could feature a bid to eventually become his party’s leader in the Senate. The 61-year-old Republican held a large fundraising advantage over Democrat Brian Bengs, an Air Force veteran and university professor. Thune is the second-ranking Senate Republican and is seen as a potential pick to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell once he steps down from leadership. The most dramatic moment of the campaign for Thune came before it began, when he contemplated retiring rather than running for reelection. He had shown signs of weariness after navigating a Republican Party dominated by former President Donald Trump, who at one point called for a primary challenger to unseat him. Once he chose to run, Thune easily fended off a pair of primary challengers in June and has ridden out the campaign season in the heavily Republican state by avoiding most engagements with Bengs.
RI Senate Democrats tap Pearson as new majority leader
Sen. Ryan Pearson, a Cumberland Democrat, would become the highest-ranking millennial in the General Assembly.
DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar wins 5th Congressional District reelection
MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won a third term representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Cicely Davis. The Democratic congresswoman, one of the most visible figures on the political left, has led the Fifth District since 2019. The district - one of the most Democratic in the country, and the most Democratic in Minnesota - includes Minneapolis and 14 surrounding suburbs.
DeSantis, GOP wins in Florida dampen Trump’s national firepower
Political history is hard to shake. In a midterm election with the president’s approval rating under 50%, the opposition party should expect to gain between 15-30 seats in the House of Representatives and 3-5 seats in the Senate. That's science and history. ...
Republicans Win Wis. Senate Seat with Help from Big-City Suburbs and Rural Voters
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson built his margin of victory in Wisconsin this week largely with the support of suburban Milwaukee and rural parts of the state. In the suburban counties of the Milwaukee metropolitan area, the Republican incumbent managed a 20-point victory over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. Johnson also ran up a 20-point margin in the rural (nonmetropolitan) areas of the state.
WBOC
Senate Democrats Elect Leadership Team for the 152nd General Assembly
DOVER, Del. – Following a decisive Election Day and an expansion of their supermajority, Senate Democrats voted Friday to re-elect their leadership team as they prepare for the 152nd General Assembly. The newly expanded 15-member Majority Caucus selected Sen. Dave Sokola to serve a second term as President Pro...
Iowa Republican Grassley elected to 8th U.S. Senate term
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Michael Franken and putting himself in position to be the Senate’s most senior member. Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral after a race that had been seen as more competitive than the typically easy victories the veteran Republican had achieved since first being elected to the Senate in 1980. “We’re living in the midst of disruption, the midst of frustration, of transformation, of deeply held and vastly different points of view in America,” Grassley said in his victory speech. “You heard what happened in the presidential campaign, that the Democrats and Biden wanted to transform American. You and I want to preserve America.” Franken had cast Grassley, 89, as an entrenched politician who has served too long and contributed to Washington partisanship. Although Grassley’s approval in Iowa has declined in the past decades, he won while portraying his lengthy career as an asset and by portraying Franken as too liberal for Iowa.
Comments / 0