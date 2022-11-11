ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

California Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Hiding Missing 15-Year-Old Boy for Nearly Two Years

A 61-year-old teacher in California was arrested for allegedly hiding a teenage boy in her home for approximately two years without letting the boy’s family know his whereabouts. Holga Castillo Olivares was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the disappearance of Michael Ramirez, who was 15 when he was first reported missing in 2020, authorities say.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Daily Mail

Missing California teenager Trinity Backus is found dead in woods two days after she was last seen leaving a sleepover barefoot. Police say there are 'no suspicious circumstances'

A 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday has been discovered dead a half a mile from her aunt's home in Northern California. Nevada County resident Trinity Backus was discovered in a densely forested river drainage north of Ashley Bjorklund's residence on Kentucky Ravine Road, where she had been spending the night.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WDSU

Woman caught on camera stealing $90,000 in jewelry from California store

The owners of a California jewelry store said a woman caught on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry did not act alone. Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits owners Arif Shah and Amir Siddiqui said a group of four women walked into their store Monday afternoon when Shah was working by himself. Shah said some of the women distracted him while another woman, pretending to try on a dress, forced her way into a locked room that houses the more expensive gold jewelry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Arrests made in California for alleged multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

WASHINGTON (KOLO) - People in California and seven other U.S. states have been arrested in a sting against a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Arrests, searches, and seizures took place in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia. 21 people across five states were arrested and or charged for their role in the conspiracy.
CALIFORNIA STATE

