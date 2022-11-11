ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Ohio State favored by 27.5 over Maryland | Buckeyes have win probability of 90.2%

Ohio State is favored by 27.5 points over host Maryland on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC). The No. 2 Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) also have a win probability of 90.2 percent over the Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) per ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is coming off a 56-14 win over visiting Indiana on Saturday in a game in which the Buckeyes were favored by 40. Ohio State is now 5-4-1 against the spread this season. The over/under for the OSU-Maryland game is 63 points.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, November 14

We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. - What Worked and What Didn't Against Ohio State: Hoosier Huddle. - Youth is Finally Served for the Hoosiers in 2022: Hoosier Huddle. - Hoosier Huddle's After the Dust Settles on Indiana's loss at Ohio...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news

Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision

Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer departs FOX Big Noon Kickoff early after suffering illness

Urban Meyer was with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew during the network’s pregame coverage of Ohio State-Indiana. However, the former Florida and Ohio State head coach wasn’t at the desk with Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, and Matt Leinart during halftime of the game between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers. Per Stone, Meyer was feeling “under the weather”, leading to his absence.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud

Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship

Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State

Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wasteadvantagemag.com

Demolition is Underway Making Way for the Construction of the Largest Recycling Center in North America

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is funding a $50 million-plus construction project further positioning Columbus as a national leader in the green economy. The builder for Rumpke’s Recycling & Resource Center is Elford, Inc. Machinex is building the recycling equipment and the architect is Moody Nolan. The Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center is a 200,000 square foot facility being built in the heart of Columbus in the American Addition Neighborhood on Joyce Ave. The interior of the building will feature the most technologically advanced sorting equipment such as ballistic separators, optical scanners and artificial intelligence to sort the recycling collected from 36 counites in Ohio at a rate of 55 tons per hour. This is a project that will create more high-tech jobs in the environmental industry.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Local fast food restaurant closed after morning fire

SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a fire a fast food restaurant Saturday morning in Springfield. >>Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in Dayton; SB-75 reopens. Springfield fire crews were dispatched to the White Castle at the 1900 block of Bechtel Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. The cause of the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17

The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
