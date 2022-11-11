Read full article on original website
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State favored by 27.5 over Maryland | Buckeyes have win probability of 90.2%
Ohio State is favored by 27.5 points over host Maryland on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC). The No. 2 Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) also have a win probability of 90.2 percent over the Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) per ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is coming off a 56-14 win over visiting Indiana on Saturday in a game in which the Buckeyes were favored by 40. Ohio State is now 5-4-1 against the spread this season. The over/under for the OSU-Maryland game is 63 points.
Hoosier Newsstand, November 14
We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. - What Worked and What Didn't Against Ohio State: Hoosier Huddle. - Youth is Finally Served for the Hoosiers in 2022: Hoosier Huddle. - Hoosier Huddle's After the Dust Settles on Indiana's loss at Ohio...
Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
“Whipped Up Front... Too Many Creases, Too Many Seams, Too Many Loose Fits” Against Ohio State
After failing to beat Ohio State for the seventh time in his tenure, Indiana head coach Tom Allen kept most of his comments concise and critical towards his own team in wake of a 56-14 defeat. Allen obviously had a tall task attempting to deal with a Buckeye offense that...
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
Running out of options: Buckeyes lose Miyan Williams to injury. What's next? | Rob Oller
Ohio State’s high-flying trapeze act has been working with a safety net. Good thing, too, because the alternative is messy. Lots of cleanup. But now? We’re about to see how the Buckeyes do when the net is removed. Some advice? Don’t look down. To reset, the Buckeyes’...
College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news
Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
Kurelic: What I heard, saw Friday night; Downs; Fletcher and more
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut versus Massillon (Ohio) Washington Division...
Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime. And his teammates were right there to share it with them. Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out...
Urban Meyer departs FOX Big Noon Kickoff early after suffering illness
Urban Meyer was with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew during the network’s pregame coverage of Ohio State-Indiana. However, the former Florida and Ohio State head coach wasn’t at the desk with Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, and Matt Leinart during halftime of the game between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers. Per Stone, Meyer was feeling “under the weather”, leading to his absence.
Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud
Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship
Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State
Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
Demolition is Underway Making Way for the Construction of the Largest Recycling Center in North America
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is funding a $50 million-plus construction project further positioning Columbus as a national leader in the green economy. The builder for Rumpke’s Recycling & Resource Center is Elford, Inc. Machinex is building the recycling equipment and the architect is Moody Nolan. The Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center is a 200,000 square foot facility being built in the heart of Columbus in the American Addition Neighborhood on Joyce Ave. The interior of the building will feature the most technologically advanced sorting equipment such as ballistic separators, optical scanners and artificial intelligence to sort the recycling collected from 36 counites in Ohio at a rate of 55 tons per hour. This is a project that will create more high-tech jobs in the environmental industry.
Local fast food restaurant closed after morning fire
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a fire a fast food restaurant Saturday morning in Springfield. >>Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in Dayton; SB-75 reopens. Springfield fire crews were dispatched to the White Castle at the 1900 block of Bechtel Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. The cause of the...
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
