Lisa Caprio Drops First Knits Collection for Heavy Manners

The line features five items perfect for lounging or holiday partying.

Heavy Manners

Model and IG influencer Lisa Caprio’s clothing line, Heavy Manner s, just dropped its first knits collection.

The pieces are intended to be season-less and are great layering options. Customers can shop the brand’s debut knits collection on presale from Nov. 10-12. Caprio founded Heavy Manners in December 2019 with no background in fashion or the industry with a goal to create pieces that fit her style.

“I sometimes love to get dressed up but ultimately I stick to my classic basics, pieces that I wear over and over again,” the 31-year-old said . “And that could simply just be an oversized T-shirt or a sweatshirt. I think we express ourselves artistically through how we dress very much, I definitely do. So in creating the brand from scratch I am trying to show what speaks to me and makes me feel good, not just when I am being fancy but always, every day.”

The collection features five knit items including lounge pieces and holiday-party wear. Below are our three favorites. The full collection ranges from $190 to $350 and can be found at heavymanners.com .

This bell-sleeve midi dress is cozy enough to wear at home but chic enough to impress at your next holiday party. The slightly sheer dress comes in five colors and features a scoop neck that can be worn in the front or the back, depending on preference.

The bell-sleeve trend continues with this long sleeve crop top featuring a similar reversible style to the aforementioned dress. It comes in four neutral colors and can be paired with the matching knit bottoms or jeans of any color. The top is super adaptable and can serve as a statement piece itself or a complementary item to fun jewelry or accessories.

These extremely comfy knit pants go with the matching long sleeve and elevate the normal loungewear look. The slightly flared bottom is extremely flattering, as is the elastic waistband.

