ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

Lisa Caprio Drops First Knits Collection for Heavy Manners

By Ananya Panchal
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4eAm_0j7Szzug00

The line features five items perfect for lounging or holiday partying.

Heavy Manners

Model and IG influencer Lisa Caprio’s clothing line, Heavy Manner s, just dropped its first knits collection.

The pieces are intended to be season-less and are great layering options. Customers can shop the brand’s debut knits collection on presale from Nov. 10-12. Caprio founded Heavy Manners in December 2019 with no background in fashion or the industry with a goal to create pieces that fit her style.

“I sometimes love to get dressed up but ultimately I stick to my classic basics, pieces that I wear over and over again,” the 31-year-old said . “And that could simply just be an oversized T-shirt or a sweatshirt. I think we express ourselves artistically through how we dress very much, I definitely do. So in creating the brand from scratch I am trying to show what speaks to me and makes me feel good, not just when I am being fancy but always, every day.”

The collection features five knit items including lounge pieces and holiday-party wear. Below are our three favorites. The full collection ranges from $190 to $350 and can be found at heavymanners.com .

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Knit Long Sleeve Dress ($345)

This bell-sleeve midi dress is cozy enough to wear at home but chic enough to impress at your next holiday party. The slightly sheer dress comes in five colors and features a scoop neck that can be worn in the front or the back, depending on preference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGImV_0j7Szzug00

Heavy Manners

Knit Long Sleeve Top ($245)

The bell-sleeve trend continues with this long sleeve crop top featuring a similar reversible style to the aforementioned dress. It comes in four neutral colors and can be paired with the matching knit bottoms or jeans of any color. The top is super adaptable and can serve as a statement piece itself or a complementary item to fun jewelry or accessories.

Knit Pants ($330)

These extremely comfy knit pants go with the matching long sleeve and elevate the normal loungewear look. The slightly flared bottom is extremely flattering, as is the elastic waistband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LZvo_0j7Szzug00

Heavy Manners

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Hypebae

Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection

Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection

Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
pethelpful.com

Moment Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Simply the Best

Adding a new furry member to your pack isn't a small or easy decision to make. In fact, it can be a rather emotional choice, too! That's why we totally understand this sweet dog mama's reaction as she met her new Bernese Mountain Dog puppy for the very first time.
Vogue Magazine

Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection

“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Us Weekly

Seriously Cozy! The 11 Best Early Black Friday Ugg Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cozy season has officially commenced, which means we want to be comfy 24/7. Now we finally have an excuse to go into full hibernation mode, bundling up under blankets and binge-watching Netflix shows and Hallmark movies until the […]
Hypebae

En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend

Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
Harper's Bazaar

Style Notes: Katie Holmes' head-to-toe leather look

Katie Holmes has mastered one of the trickiest looks of all: head-to-toe leather. The actress, who was seen out in New York City this week, wore a leather look consisting of a black shirt and matching trousers. While top-to-toe leather might sound daunting, or conjure up images of the Beckhams in their Noughties matching outfits, it's actually very wearable if done right.
Vogue Magazine

Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead

It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Hypebae

Givenchy Releases Spring 2023 Collection With (b).STROY

Luxury brand Givenchy has partnered with underground Atlanta-born and New York-based brand (b).STROY for a special Spring 2023 capsule collection. Bonding over a shared love of fashion and the belief that style should be accessible for all, Givenchy Creative Director Matthew Williams and design duo Brick Owens and Dieter Grams bring an experimental approach to streetwear and high fashion. The collection keeps the future of the industry at the forefront of both the brands’ and wearers’ minds as it utilizes innovative materials and champions inclusivity.
WWD

Billie Eilish Brings Cozycore Dressing to the Red Carpet In Gucci Pajamas and Sleep Mask at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gleamed on the red carpet in custom Gucci ensembles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. Eilish wore a floor-grazing lingerie slip dress with lace trims along the neck and hemline. Atop the slip dress, Eilish opted for a long-sleeve silk overlay. The Gucci eyewear model was sartorially playful, accessorizing with a monogrammed sleep mask and blanket. For footwear, Eilish opted for platform Gucci slide sandals.
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
1
Followers
3
Post
995
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy