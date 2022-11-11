ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Beloved ‘Batman’ Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies After Cancer Battle

By Kelly Weill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAQXS_0j7Szqy900
Chelsea Guglielmino

Beloved Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed on Friday.

Conroy voice-acted Batman in 15 films, plus hundreds of episodes of television and multiple video games, including the Batman: The Animated Series show and the Batman: Arkham games.

He died after “a short battle with cancer,” Warner Bros. announced in a statement.

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing—he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries,” casting director Andrea Romano said via the Warner Bros. statement . “Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Diane Pershing, a voice actress who starred alongside Conroy as villain Poison Ivy, marked his passing on Facebook.

“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday,” Pershing wrote. “He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world.”

Conroy studied at the Juilliard School, where he was a roommate of actor Robin Williams. He launched his career with heavy-hitting stage dramas, including acclaimed turns in Shakespeare's Hamlet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

He received his widest name recognition when he took up the mantle of the Dark Knight in 1992, in Batman: The Animated Series . He would continue to portray the superhero for years, during which time he would become a fan favorite and a frequent guest at conventions.

He also spoke movingly of his experiences as an out gay man navigating a less-than-accepting Hollywood. This year, he published the short story “Finding Batman” as part of the graphic novel anthology DC Pride 2022 , which focused on LGBTQ stories within the superhero universe . In the autobiographical story, he describes finding kinship with his character Bruce Wayne, who struggles with his identity after his parents’ death.

“As Bruce, I felt disoriented and lost, not sure of my identity as my parents were cruelly yanked from me. I felt disoriented and lost as an actor whose identity was being yanked from him,” Conroy wrote. “Was I my public face or my private face? Had I made too many compromises?”

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
IndieWire

Kevin Conroy Was a Hero Beyond Batman (Column)

When it comes to an iconic superhero performance, the voice is the key. Superheroes were born on the comics page, a visual medium that can drastically change a character’s appearance depending on the artist, and an actor’s physical performance is just one more variation. But if that performance becomes the voice that people associate with that hero — the voice that you hear when you read a comic, that you imitate when you play with your action figures — it becomes intrinsically tied to the character. The late Kevin Conroy is the voice of Batman. I don’t say that in the...
FOX8 News

Kevin Conroy, iconic voice of Batman in ‘Batman: The Animated Series,’ dead at 66

(WGHP) — The prolific voice actor of “Batman,” Kevin Conroy, has died after a battle with cancer, according to Gizmodo citing Warner Bros. Animation. Many have donned the cloak of DC’s infamous Dark Knight—Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, Adam West, Val Kilmer and George Clooney being among the most famous—but, for many “90s kids,” Batman was Conroy.
TheDailyBeast

Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down Lead Role in Grease

Happy Days actor Henry Winkler agreed with CNN’s Chris Wallace in an interview broadcast yesterday that he was a “damn fool” for turning down the role of Danny Zuko in Grease—a part that was eventually played by John Travolta. Winkler played the iconic character Arthur Fonzarelli on the long-running sitcom from 1974 to 1984. “I thought: I’ve played the Fonz, I’m not going to do it again,’ Winkler told Wallace as he recalled being offered the role. “I should have just shut up and had a really good time making that movie.” Grease was the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time of its release, and catapulted Travolta to stardom. Read it at CNN
ComicBook

Batman Arkham and Injustice Developers Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy

The team behind the Batman: Arkham series has paid tribute to Kevin Conroy. In case you missed it, Kevin Conroy died today at age 66 after a battle with intestinal cancer. The legendary actor was known primarily for his work as Batman both in animation, video games, and even some live-action parts. Conroy helped give Batman a very distinct voice in Batman: The Animated Series, making him both fierce and mythical, but also deeply human. His work was so iconic, just like Mark Hamill's Joker, that he'd go on to voice Batman for decades in a bunch of other projects including the acclaimed Arkham series.
thedigitalfix.com

William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn

Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
ComicBook

DC Publishes Kevin Conroy's "Finding Batman" Story From DC Pride Online for Free

The superhero world is mourning the loss of Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor regarded by many to be the quintessential voice of Batman, who passed away at the age of 66 this week. In addition to a landmark career of appearing in animation, live-action, and video games, Conroy made his debut as a comic writer earlier this year through DC Pride 2022. The 100-page anthology spotlights many of DC's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and this year's installment closed with "Finding Batman", a story penned by Conroy with art by J. Bone and lettering by Aditya Bidikar.
Cinema Blend

Jason Momoa Has A Dream DC Project, But Zack Snyder Is Not Involved

While Jason Momoa was fairly well known prior to the mid-2010s through projects like Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones and the Conan the Barbarian remake, it’s safe to say that being cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe made him a household name among moviegoers worldwide. So far Momoa has appeared in four DC movies as Aquaman, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive at the end of 2023. But Momoa has also teased that he now has a dream DC project in the works, and the actor cleared up with CinemaBlend whether or not Zack Snyder’s involved with it.
Gamespot

Kevin Conroy Defined Batman For All Those That Followed

James Bond fans will argue until they're blue in the face which actor is the best 007. But when it comes to Batman, there is no argument: Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for nearly 30 years beginning with Batman: The Animated Series, is unquestionably the best. On this, Batman fans are in near universal agreement. Conroy passed away this week at age 66, but leaves behind a permanent mark on the legendary comic book hero.
ComicBook

The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit

Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
them.us

Kevin Conroy, the Legendary Voice of Batman, Has Died at Age 66

Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman for decades and a pioneering gay man in Hollywood, died November 10 after a short battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. The news was first reported by fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, who portrayed the character Poison Ivy alongside Conroy in Batman: The Animated Series, in a Facebook post Friday morning. DC confirmed Conroy’s death in a press release soon after. Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, brother Tom Conroy, and sister Trisha Conroy.
wegotthiscovered.com

The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series

Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
IndieWire

Duffer Brothers Say ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Pitch Made Netflix Execs Cry

“Stranger Things” is set to end with its highly anticipated final season. And while creators Matt and Ross Duffer remain tight-lipped about how their hit science-fiction TV show will conclude, they have promised an emotional conclusion to the show. “[For] two hours, we pitched the full season to Netflix. We did get our executives to cry, which I thought was a good sign,” Matt Duffer said during a Netflix SAG FYC event on Sunday. “The only other time I’ve seen them cry is like, budget meetings.” The Duffer brothers spoke about the final season of their blockbuster streaming series at the Tudum...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Elvis Mitchell Thrillingly Explores the Golden Age of Black Cinema in ‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’

I wasn’t expecting any other moviegoing experience this year to top my rambunctious screening of Don’t Worry Darling on opening day. Then I saw the premiere of Is That Black Enough for You?!?, a new Netflix documentary analyzing the legacy of 1970s Black cinema, at last month’s New York Film Festival. Based on the crowd’s sporadic cheers and applause–as well as one man on my left who was literally on the edge of his seat—you’d think we were watching a sporting event and not a 135-minute nonfiction film about Hollywood racism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Looper

Why Scoob! Holiday Haunt Was Still Finished Despite Getting The Ax From Warner Bros.

"Scoob!" brought everyone's favorite group of meddling teens and their silly dog to a whole new generation. Based on the long-running Hanna-Barbera franchise that began in 1969, "Scoob!" follows the Mystery Inc. gang as they team up with the heroic Blue Falcon to unravel a major mystery that connects Scooby-Doo (Frank Welker) with a notorious scheme from the evil Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs). The film, released in May 2020, received mixed responses from critics and audiences, with a 48% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes as the film abandoned much of the classic hijinks the franchise is known for in an attempt to replicate the success of superhero movies by crafting a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe. Regardless, "Scoob!" managed to get audiences to tune in as it became one of the most successful video-on-demand releases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TheDailyBeast

Studio Ghibli Meets Star Wars in the Cutest Three Minutes of the Year

Three years ago, our lives changed forever: We met Baby Yoda. Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019, with the Star Wars TV series spin-off The Mandalorian premiering alongside it. In theory, the show is about the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal)—but from the moment that pint-sized version of Yoda appeared, the show became all about that adorable little dude.To celebrate that auspicious day, Lucasfilm has released a special short all about Baby Yoda, exclusively on Disney+. But this isn’t just a Baby Yoda romp pulled from the set of The Mandalorian. “Zen — Grogu and Dust Bunnies” was produced in collaboration with...
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Brought a Dead Jazz Singer to Life

It wasn’t a prerequisite that the cast of Ghosts believe in the existence of spirits in order to be cast on the comedy series. Although, if it were, then Danielle Pinnock, who plays Prohibition-era diva Alberta Haynes, would be set. “I absolutely do believe in ghosts, without question,” Pinnock tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “Haven’t seen any yet, but maybe I’ll see some this year.”One place you are guaranteed to catch an array of ghosts trying to live their best life—okay, death—is Thursday night on CBS, where the U.S. version of the BBC series has been a ratings smash). The...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy