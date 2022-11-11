Steve Forbes, Chairman / Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media to Speak at Roanoke College

Chairman / Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes of Forbes Media will speak at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 7:00-8:15 p.m.

In both 1996 and 2000, Forbes campaigned vigorously for the Republican nomination for the Presidency. Key to his platform were a flat tax, medical savings accounts, a new Social Security system for working Americans, parental choice of schools for their children, term limits, and a strong national defense. Forbes continues to energetically promote this agenda through podcasts, editorials, interviews, lectures, and books.

Free Tickets are required for admission and are available at the Roanoke College’s Colket Information Desk.