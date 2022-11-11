ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Steve Forbes, Chairman / Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media to Speak at Roanoke College

By stuart
The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 2 days ago

Chairman / Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes of Forbes Media will speak at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 7:00-8:15 p.m.

In both 1996 and 2000, Forbes campaigned vigorously for the Republican nomination for the Presidency. Key to his platform were a flat tax, medical savings accounts, a new Social Security system for working Americans, parental choice of schools for their children, term limits, and a strong national defense. Forbes continues to energetically promote this agenda through podcasts, editorials, interviews, lectures, and books.

Free Tickets are required for admission and are available at the Roanoke College’s Colket Information Desk.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Roanoke Star

Cycling for Safety: Olympians Visit Virginia Tech

Cyclists from the Team Twenty24 Cycling Training program visited the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s Virginia Smart Roads — a state-of-the-art, closed test-bed, research facility managed by the institute — to discuss bicycle safety and future collaborations. “Cyclist fatalities have been on the rise for the past decade,” said Zac Doerzaph, executive director of Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI). […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Roanoke Dems/GOP Decry Violence, As We All Should

A Nov. 1 Roanoke Times piece “Roanoke Democratic Committee statement calls for need of fair elections” emphasizes, yes, the need for fair elections. All reasonable people agree that in elections, “it should be easy to vote but hard to cheat.” However, the article quoted Roanoke City Democrat Chair Mark Lazar who expressed much concern about […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City Council Election Results

Member City Council – Special (ROANOKE CITY) 22 precincts of 23 reporting For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics Candidate Votes Percent Luke W. Priddy (D) 13,749 55.50% M. E. “Peg” McGuire (R) 10,906 44.02% Write In 120 0.48% Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:57 PM Member City Council (ROANOKE CITY) 22 precincts of 23 reporting For information on […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s Veterans Parade Steps Off on Saturday

The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will celebrate and recognize those who have served with a public procession featuring floats, music, and other entertainment. This year’s event will again be held in downtown Roanoke this Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. “We started this parade 13 years ago,” said Daniel Wickham, President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Big Bucks: Dems Enjoy Huge Money Edge In City Council Races

According to the Richmond-based, nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), the three Democrat candidates for the Nov. 8 Roanoke City Council elections enjoy a big money edge over their competitors. The candidate with the biggest war chest as of reporting date October 27 is Democrat Joe Leslie Cobb, having raised $47,706. Notably, Cobb’s biggest donor […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Is Big Tech Messing With Roanoke City Council Elections?

While doing some research recently this writer was looking for the website for the four Republicans seeking a seat on Roanoke City Council. Since they are running under the “Vote 4 Roanoke” banner, it seemed that should be an easy search. However, the key words “Vote 4 Roanoke” did not show a link for their […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

TAP Presents Cabell Brand Hope Award to United Way CEO

The 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award was presented to Abby Verdillo Hamilton, president & CEO of the United Way of Roanoke Valley. Hamilton was born in the Philippines, and it is there that she developed her love for community service. In 2002 she began her career with the United Way of Roanoke Valley, where her […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

HopeTree Emergency Housing For Displaced Children Going Into Immediate Service

Program is in partnership with the Roanoke City and Roanoke County Departments of Social Services. HopeTree Family Services, a provider of mental and behavioral health services, is addressing the need for safe placements for children in foster care with the unveiling of temporary housing for displaced children.  At a ribbon cutting and open house, guests […]
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke County Names New Chief of Police

Roanoke County has announced the appointment of Michael Poindexter as the next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the Chief of Police position. Poindexter received the approval of an interview committee led by the County Administrator. “We are extremely pleased to make this announcement,” said Richard […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”

According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Building Heat Resilience in SWVA Through Education Project Receives NOAA Award

Partnership led by Carilion Clinic including Virginia Tech, Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action, and City of Roanoke. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways for dealing with long-term, higher temperatures […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia Western Educational Foundation Gives Out Record Number of CCAP Scholarships in Fall 2022

14% growth in tuition-free program aided by increased financial support from localities A record-high 630 students are attending Virginia Western Community College tuition-free this fall, thanks to the private-public community partnership that funds the Community College Access Program (CCAP). Since 2008, public localities and private donors have united in support of CCAP, which is the […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

VTC Med School Student Switches From Treating Pets to People

Most of Melissa Leaf’s life has revolved around animals. A veterinarian and member of the Class of 2024 at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM), Leaf has changed her focus from animal to human medicine and has embraced both the similarities and differences between the two. “The fundamental physiology is really similar,” she said. “And […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Advancement Foundation Awarded Major Grant to Accelerate Economic Growth

The Advancement Foundation was awarded a $700,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to transform critical areas of a 38,000 square foot former manufacturing facility in Buena Vista, VA into a model for agribusiness acceleration. This is another success story in the nonprofit’s mission to create bold opportunities that ignite economic prosperity and equality […]
BUENA VISTA, VA
The Roanoke Star

Join Roanoke Forward To Free Star City From One-Party Rule

Nothing changes till something changes – that is why I formed the Roanoke Forward PAC to support Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen, Maynard Keller and Peg McGuire in their quest to be elected on Nov 8th to Roanoke City Council and make the changes our beloved city so desperately needs.  The PAC meets twice a week […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Roanoke Star

Roanoke, VA
896
Followers
424
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

TheRoanokeStar.com offers News / Sports / Arts & Culture and Business coverage for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia as well as Columnists and Commentary pieces

 https://theroanokestar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy