ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Perrion Winfrey return to practice

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOqOA_0j7SzZ9u00

As the Miami Dolphins inch just two days away, the Cleveland Browns get two defensive players back at practice. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was sidelined against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Perrion Winfrey both returned to the practice field, while tight end David Njoku worked with the trainers on the sideline.

This is a good sign for Owusu-Koramoah to return to the field against the Dolphins this week, while Njoku is still in wait-and-see mode with a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. Looking to win two-in-a-row for the first time this season, the Browns will need their best foot forward and a healthy lineup against the Dolphins this Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leonard Fournette goes from passport fiasco to rushing TD in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into their Sunday game in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks with one of the worst running games of the Super Bowl era. The Bucs’ rushing attack this season has been as bad as we’ve seen in the Super Bowl era, and it more resembles the rockfight run games we saw in the NFL’s Paleolithic era than anything you’d expect in the present day.
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com

What went wrong for the Browns against the Dolphins?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars

After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers to start Baker Mayfield vs. Ravens in Week 11

An unfortunate trifecta for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room has now been completed. On Monday morning, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that starter PJ Walker sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Week 10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Walker is the third Panthers quarterback on the roster, along with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, to go down with that very injury in 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley: 'I want to be a Giant for life'

The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley negotiated a contract extension during the bye week but were reportedly “not close” on coming to an agreement. The failure to get a deal done didn’t hinder Barkley one tiny bit. He carried the ball a career-high 35 times on Sunday and finished the game with 160 yards and one touchdown.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

National reaction: Bears QB Justin Fields among the NFL's most electrifying players

The Chicago Bears lost a heartbreaker, 31-30, to the Detroit Lions, where they blew a 14-point lead and couldn’t pull off a last-minute comeback. Typically, it’s hard to feel any kind of optimism after a loss. But that hasn’t been the case for the Bears over the last three weeks, which has everything to do with quarterback Justin Fields’ impressive outings.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy