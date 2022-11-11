Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Perrion Winfrey return to practice

As the Miami Dolphins inch just two days away, the Cleveland Browns get two defensive players back at practice. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was sidelined against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Perrion Winfrey both returned to the practice field, while tight end David Njoku worked with the trainers on the sideline.

This is a good sign for Owusu-Koramoah to return to the field against the Dolphins this week, while Njoku is still in wait-and-see mode with a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. Looking to win two-in-a-row for the first time this season, the Browns will need their best foot forward and a healthy lineup against the Dolphins this Sunday.