Laramie, WY

SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming

A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices

Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground

In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
Laramie County Incumbents Fare Well On Election Day

Laramie County incumbents sailed to victory on election day on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Several had no opposition at all. That was the case for a trio of Republican Laramie County Commissioners. On Tuesday, Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, and Gunnar Malm were all unopposed.
The Weekend Has Arrived In Cheyenne, Here’s What To Do!

First off, Happy Veterans Day today and thank you to those that help make our country great and free. We've made it! It's kind of a weird time of the year, right? Spooky season has passed us, we're close to Thanksgiving, but, really, other upcoming Holidays are on the way that we care more about(sorry Thanksgiving purists). So, what do we do with our time?
Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds

In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
Grab Those Santa Costumes, Cheyenne’s Running Of The Santas Is Back

This is one of my favorite winter events that we have in Cheyenne, the annual Running of the Santas 0.5k. So, grab your best Santa suit, some buddies, and some Holiday Cheer. This year's Running of the Santas will take place December 3rd at 1 PM. The starting at 1 PM with registration starting at 12:15. The race itself will kick off at 15th and Bent with the finish line being in front of Accomplice Beer Co.
NWS Cheyenne: Warmer Saturday, Then Another Blast of Cold & Snow

Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy Saturday's warmer temperatures because they won't be sticking around. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, another cold front will move across the region Sunday, dropping temperatures back down around the freezing mark. It will be a...
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
Cheyenne Holiday Lights Tour To Kick Off Next Month

If you just can't wait for the holiday spirit to take you over like Scrooge after being kidnapped by ghosts, then good news! The 2022 Holiday Lights Tour is set to kick off next month with holiday cheer. When Does The Holiday Lights Tour Start In Cheyenne. Mark your calendars...
