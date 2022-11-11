Read full article on original website
Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke
If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
Pregnancy risks are greater for young teens, preteens
When preteen children or very young teenagers become pregnant, they face higher rates of complications and a greater risk of winding up in the intensive care unit than older teens do, a new study finds. The question about what happens when a young girl goes through pregnancy and delivery takes...
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 vaccination provides higher concentrations of antibodies to babies and pregnant people
Pregnant people who received one of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines had 10-fold higher antibody concentrations than those who were naturally infected with SARS-CoV-2, a finding that was also observed in their babies, according to a new study by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, also found that vaccine timing played an important role in maximizing the transfer of antibodies, with antibodies detected as early as 15 days after the first vaccine dose and increasing for several weeks after.
Harvard Health
New guidelines on newborn jaundice: What parents need to know
A common condition in newborns occasionally signals a serious health problem. Most newborn babies turn at least a little bit yellow. Known as jaundice, this condition is a very common and usually normal part of the newborn period. But in some very rare cases it can lead to, or be a sign of, a more serious problem. That’s why parents need to know about it.
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
Medical News Today
What are the risks of untreated endometriosis?
Untreated endometriosis can cause significant pain, bloating, excess menstrual bleeding, and digestive distress. Over time, it can also affect a person’s fertility. When endometriosis tissue grows outside the uterus, it can affect other organs — especially the ovaries and reproductive structures. It may also affect the urinary and digestive systems.
In a first, doctors successfully treated a rare genetic disease before birth
In a medical first, doctors successfully treated a fetus for a fatal genetic condition called Pompe disease, according to a press release published by the University of California, San Francisco. The enzyme needed to treat the condition was delivered through a needle inserted through the mother's abdomen and guided into a vein in the umbilical cord.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Healthline
What to Know About Menopause and the Risk of Heart Disease
Menopause may increase the risk of heart disease due to declining estrogen levels and other hormone-related factors. But you can lower your risk by managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. Menopause doesn’t cause heart disease. But there are certain heart disease risk factors...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between adenomyosis and endometriosis?
Endometriosis and adenomyosis both cause abnormal growth of tissue similar to the uterine lining. They can cause similar symptoms such as pelvic pain, unusual menstrual bleeding, and heavy periods. While endometriosis causes the tissue to grow outside the uterus, adenomyosis causes it to grow into the uterine muscle. A person...
UPMC expert: How to manage chronic diabetes
November is National Diabetes Month and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the chronic disease affects over 37 million people in the U.S. or about 11% of the country’s population. It’s important to understand what diabetes is and how you can help manage the condition with lifestyle modifications and nutrition. What is Diabetes? Diabetes is a health condition in which your body has difficulty with insulin,...
Medical News Today
What to know about Felty syndrome
Felty syndrome is a rare complication of rheumatoid arthritis. People with the condition have an enlarged spleen, decreased white blood cell count, and recurrent infections. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease that mainly attacks joints. However, RA may also have other symptoms that affect other body parts...
Medical News Today
Klippel-Feil syndrome: What to know
Klippel-Feil (KF) syndrome is a rare condition that causes some of the bones in the neck to fuse before birth. Many people with the condition have a typical life expectancy, but it can sometimes lead to complications, such as compression of the spinal cord. KF syndrome occurs when the bones...
Do You Lose Water Weight Or Fat First?
You might wonder when losing weight if water weight or fat comes off first. Not all weight loss is equal. The answer to your question may surprise you.
2minutemedicine.com
Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy associated with increased adverse outcomes
1. Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) are associated with an increased risk of adverse perinatal outcomes than singletons. 2. Twin pregnancies with ICP had increased total bile acid levels in maternal serum, which can be transported through the placenta. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Intrahepatic cholestasis of...
News-Medical.net
People of all age groups are at risk of post-COVID-19 syndrome, study says
Following COVID-19 infection, there is significant new onset morbidity in children, adolescents and adults across 13 distinct diagnosis and symptom complexes, according to a new study publishing November 10th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Martin Roessler of Technische Universität Dresden, Germany, and colleagues. Studies have established...
2minutemedicine.com
Unintended pregnancy significantly associated with adverse maternal and infant health outcomes compared to intended pregnancy
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, among 524 522 participants, when compared with intended pregnancy, unintended pregnancy was associated with higher odds of maternal depression during pregnancy and post-partum, maternal experience of interpersonal violence, preterm birth, and infant low birth weight. 2. Further research should include studies specifically designed...
