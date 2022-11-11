ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Purdue Football's Road Game Against Illinois on Saturday

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue football hits the road on Saturday, looking to snap its current two-game losing streak with a matchup against Illinois. Both teams are jostling for the top spot in the Big Ten West standings and are scheduled to kick off at noon ET inside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

The team has won the last five games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign and is 2-1 this season in conference games away from West Lafayette. Purdue is just one win away from also reaching bowl eligibility for the fourth time in six seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between the Boilermakers and Fighting Illini:

How to watch Purdue football at Illinois:

  • Who: Purdue Boilermakers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 4-2)
  • What: Purdue's first road game since a 35-24 loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 22
  • When: Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12
  • Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Announcers: Jay Alter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (Sideline).
  • Stream: Watch fuboTV (start your free trial!)
  • Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)
  • Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline)
  • Point spread: Purdue is a 6.5-point underdog against Illinois, and the over/under is 44.5 points as of Friday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.
  • Last season's records: Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Illinois was 5-7 overall with a 4-5 record in the conference during the 2021 season.
  • Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series between the two programs, owning a 46-45-6 record against Illinois. The Boilermakers have won the last two games and are 4-2 in the last six meetings.
  • Weather: According to weather.com , at noon ET on Saturday in Champaign, it's going to be around 35 degrees with a 0% chance of rain and winds from the west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

Last meeting: Purdue 13, Illinois 9

The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 25, 2021, inside Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Aidan O'Connell orchestrated a 10-play, 94-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to take the lead and win the game. He completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver TJ Sheffield to push the team to a 3-1 record through the first four games of the season.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 33-33 overall record with the program. Brohm has a career head coaching record of 63-43. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

Illinois: Brett Bielema is in his second year with the Illinois football program and has a 12-9 record with the Fighting Illini. His alma mater is Iowa (1992).

Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)

  • Points: 29.4
  • Points Allowed: 25.3
  • Rush Yards: 125.6
  • Pass Yards: 298.0
  • Total Offense: 423.6
  • Total Defense: 355.3

Illinois' 2022 stats (per game)

  • Points: 24.8
  • Points Allowed: 10.4
  • Rush Yards: 192.7
  • Pass Yards: 220.6
  • Total Offense: 413.3
  • Total Defense: 232.2

Related Stories on Purdue Football:

  • Jeff Brohm's Final Thoughts Before Road Trip to Illinois: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to offer his final thoughts ahead of the team's road matchup against Illinois. The two teams are scheduled to play at noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. CLICK HERE
  • Boilers Preparing for Dominant Fighting Illini Defense: Illinois boasts a stout defense that's allowing just 10.4 points and 232.2 total yards per game this season. Purdue has fallen behind early in back-to-back losses and is looking to get back on track Saturday on the road. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Football Opens as the Underdog against Illinois: Purdue (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) enters this week as a 6.5-point underdog in its upcoming road game against Illinois (7-2, 5-2). The two teams are scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Run Defense Falters in Second Straight Game: Purdue gave up 200 yards on 22 carries to Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson during a 24-3 loss on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. He ripped off a 75-yard touchdown to put the game away early in the third quarter. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Football Buried by Iowa in 24-3 Loss: Two interceptions in the first half by sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell dug a hole too deep for the Boilermakers to climb out of. Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson ran for 200 yards and a touchdown to bury Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

1440 WROK

Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try

It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
DECATUR, IL
High School Football PRO

Fairbury, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Unity High School - Tolono football team will have a game with Prairie Central High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FAIRBURY, IL
WCIA

Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
AUBURN, IL
WAND TV

Where to warm up in Central Illinois

(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Champaign native to compete at Tournament of Champions semifinals

LOS ANGELES (WAND) — Eric Ahasic will continue his Jeopardy! streak at the Tournament of Champions semifinals on Friday. The Champaign native won $39,201 last Friday in the quarterfinals. On his original Jeopardy! run, he won over $160,000 during the course of six episodes that aired in June. Ahasic...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lynn, Twitty’s grandchildren to perform in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The grandchildren of two country music legends will be performing in Danville on Friday night. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, respectively, have been touring together to sold out shows for six years. They said their performance is a heartfelt tribute to show their […]
DANVILLE, IL
