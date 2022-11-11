Read full article on original website
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
1 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after Old Bridge crash
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Investigators believe a driver in a stolen car slammed into another car carrying a family in Old Bridge earlier this week.A young father was killed.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna died and his wife, two daughters and his father are hospitalized after the vehicle carrying the family was reduced to twisted wreckage. Two suspected thieves were being pursued by police, who say the pair were in a speeding stolen car. The suspects struck the innocent family members as they traveled southbound on Route 9 in Old Bridge at Spring Valley Road. READ MORE: At least 1...
local21news.com
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
wkok.com
Man in Custody After Mifflin County Shooting, Victim is Charged Too
MCCLURE – A Mifflin County man is now in custody after a shooting Wednesday carried into a police manhunt in McClure Thursday. Lewistown state police said Saturday morning they captured 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown, but did not release any more details. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Elderly Missouri couple dies in house fire
NEW MELLE, Mo. — The emergency dispatcher who took a Missouri man’s 911 call reporting a house fire early Thursday morning told the 84-year-old man to leave the burning home. But Kenneth Zerr refused to leave his beloved wife, Phyllis, in the flames and smoke. “The dispatch told...
Services Set For Zoey McClain, Beloved Woman Killed In North Jersey Crash Caused By Deer At 19
Funeral services have been set for Zoey Covello McClain, the beloved 19-year-old woman who was killed after a deer caused a two-car crash in North Jersey over the weekend. A Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound on Route 94 when it struck a deer and veered into the northbound lanes near milepost 15.1 in Fredon, fatally striking Zoey, who was in the passenger’s seat of a Honda Civic, just after 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, DailyVoice.com previously reported.
local21news.com
Officers dispatched after man points loaded gun at wife during argument
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police Department dispatched officers to a residence around 7 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute on October 31. Michael Reichwein, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats. According to officers, they were dispatched after Reichwein pointed a loaded gun at his wife during an argument.
MULTI-COUNTY MANHUNT: Shooter, Robber Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
An accused robber and shooter in central Pennsylvania is sought by state police in Central Pennsylvania according to multiple police releases. 28-year-old, Adam Douglas Fink of McVeytown allegedly shot someone in the leg in the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 10:15 p.m.
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
wkok.com
Troopers Looking for Attempted Murder Suspect, Seeking Gunman
MCCLURE – A portion of Sixth Avenue in McClure was closed off for several hours Thursday as police searched for a man charged with attempted murder. Lewistown state police are still looking for 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown after a shooting was reported in Decatur Township, Mifflin County late Wednesday night.
Virginia family searching for missing teen in need of medication
The last week has been gut-wrenching for the family of a Virginia 17-year-old who disappeared in Kenbridge.
local21news.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
wtvbam.com
Quincy Township log home destroyed in Wednesday afternoon fire
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A kitchen fire which destroyed a two story log home in Quincy Township on Wednesday afternoon has been determined to accidental in nature. Quincy firefighters were dispatched to 250 North Briggs Road at approximately 12:45 p.m. Quincy and Coldwater firefighters found heavy fire going...
New study found drug overdose deaths are higher in minority communities
YORK, Pa. — New data from the CDC shows from 2019 to 2020, overdose rates increased by 44% and 39% among Black and American Indian or Alaska Native people respectively. “Without question, some individuals in our society are predisposed to certain health outcomes just because of who they are," said Geoffrey Roche from Harrisburg University.
Wolf administration reminds Pennsylvanians to be cautious during Tropical Storm Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday into Saturday, PennDOT and PEMA are reminding Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain. Rain is expected to begin Friday morning and continue throughout the day and into early-morning Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected...
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
Injection helping veterans manage PTSD symptoms
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A veteran who got a life-changing injection is now spreading the word to help others. The insulin treatment helped lower his stress levels and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Army Sergeant Sean Messett served for half a decade, being deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in York County
WEST YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County. The We Wish You a Merry Million ticket was sold at Big Mouth On The Run at 1308 N. George St. in West York. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CV hosts Manheim Township in a 2022 D3 quarterfinal football playoff game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Comments / 1