Newberry Township, PA

CBS New York

1 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after Old Bridge crash

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Investigators believe a driver in a stolen car slammed into another car carrying a family in Old Bridge earlier this week.A young father was killed.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna died and his wife, two daughters and his father are hospitalized after the vehicle carrying the family was reduced to twisted wreckage. Two suspected thieves were being pursued by police, who say the pair were in a speeding stolen car. The suspects struck the innocent family members as they traveled southbound on Route 9 in Old Bridge at Spring Valley Road. READ MORE: At least 1...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
local21news.com

DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Man in Custody After Mifflin County Shooting, Victim is Charged Too

MCCLURE – A Mifflin County man is now in custody after a shooting Wednesday carried into a police manhunt in McClure Thursday. Lewistown state police said Saturday morning they captured 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown, but did not release any more details. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Services Set For Zoey McClain, Beloved Woman Killed In North Jersey Crash Caused By Deer At 19

Funeral services have been set for Zoey Covello McClain, the beloved 19-year-old woman who was killed after a deer caused a two-car crash in North Jersey over the weekend. A Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound on Route 94 when it struck a deer and veered into the northbound lanes near milepost 15.1 in Fredon, fatally striking Zoey, who was in the passenger’s seat of a Honda Civic, just after 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, DailyVoice.com previously reported.
local21news.com

Officers dispatched after man points loaded gun at wife during argument

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police Department dispatched officers to a residence around 7 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute on October 31. Michael Reichwein, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats. According to officers, they were dispatched after Reichwein pointed a loaded gun at his wife during an argument.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
AUBURN, PA
wkok.com

Troopers Looking for Attempted Murder Suspect, Seeking Gunman

MCCLURE – A portion of Sixth Avenue in McClure was closed off for several hours Thursday as police searched for a man charged with attempted murder. Lewistown state police are still looking for 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown after a shooting was reported in Decatur Township, Mifflin County late Wednesday night.
MCCLURE, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wtvbam.com

Quincy Township log home destroyed in Wednesday afternoon fire

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A kitchen fire which destroyed a two story log home in Quincy Township on Wednesday afternoon has been determined to accidental in nature. Quincy firefighters were dispatched to 250 North Briggs Road at approximately 12:45 p.m. Quincy and Coldwater firefighters found heavy fire going...
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Injection helping veterans manage PTSD symptoms

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A veteran who got a life-changing injection is now spreading the word to help others. The insulin treatment helped lower his stress levels and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Army Sergeant Sean Messett served for half a decade, being deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
