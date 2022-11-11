ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Gardner, NJ

Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career

Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
DENVILLE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Central Catholic football exacts revenge on Becahi, wins 14th District 11 title

Caiden Shaffer plays nearly every snap for Allentown Central Catholic High School’s football team as the Vikings’ leading rusher and standout linebacker. And on Saturday afternoon, Shaffer rushed for both touchdowns and 154 yards on 24 bruising carries and helped keep Bethlehem Catholic out of the end zone in Central Catholic’s 14-3 victory in the District 11 Class 4A championship game at Whitehall’s Zephyr Stadium.
ALLENTOWN, PA
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily News

Boxer Chuck Wepner, the inspiration for ‘Rocky,’ honored in Bayonne, N.J., with statue

The Bayonne Bleeder got bronzed. Chuck Wepner, the heavyweight slugger who inspired Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character when he shockingly knocked down Muhammad Ali in the ninth round of their 1975 championship bout, was honored Saturday with a larger-than-life bronze statue in his hometown of Bayonne, N.J. It’s a fitting tribute for the popular brawler known as the Bayonne Bleeder for ...
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation

RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey town named among 6 most underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Before Veterans Day, an early Easton Armistice Day celebration honors Civil War vets | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Before it was Veterans Day, it was Armistice Day. But the sentiment hasn’t changed in over 100 years. Armistice Day started in 1919 to celebrate the end of World War I. Three years later, the city of Easton used the occasion to honor its dwindling number of Civil War veterans. That war had ended 57 years earlier — about as long ago then as the Korean and Vietnam wars are to us now.
EASTON, PA
Shore News Network

American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey

A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
