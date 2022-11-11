Read full article on original website
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Stem Workforce Dwindles With Few Young People in IndustryMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election ResultsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Martinez scores brace to send Parkland boys soccer into state semifinals
The Parkland boys soccer team has used its clinical counter attack to put together a very successful postseason campaign. The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and District 11 champion Trojans continued that trend Saturday afternoon and are now heading to the state semifinals. Parkland scored twice on the counter to defeat District...
mypaperonline.com
Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career
Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
Executive Education football wins 1st district title in dramatic victory over Catasauqua
Entering Saturday, 163 District 11 football championships had been awarded since 1984. Only seven of those titles, however, were earned since Executive Education played its first football game. The Raptors claimed their first D-11 crown on Saturday with a dramatic 32-29 victory over Catasauqua at Whitehall High School. Senior quarterback...
Caldwell football shuts down Newton for 26th straight win, another sectional title
WEST CALDWELL — Luke Kurzum had to wait. The senior quarterback suffered a lower leg injury in late September and had a choice. Either rehab the injury and risk further damage or undergo a small procedure and wait to heal Kurzum chose the latter and the wait was a lot to endure.
A fast 14 helps Whitehall football bury last year’s District 11 final heartbreak
Nigel Linton quickly let everyone know things were going to be different. On the same date last year, Whitehall High School’s football team let a late lead slip away and fell in overtime of a district final vs. East Stroudsburg South. Linton, whose 2021 was derailed by an injury,...
Central Catholic football exacts revenge on Becahi, wins 14th District 11 title
Caiden Shaffer plays nearly every snap for Allentown Central Catholic High School’s football team as the Vikings’ leading rusher and standout linebacker. And on Saturday afternoon, Shaffer rushed for both touchdowns and 154 yards on 24 bruising carries and helped keep Bethlehem Catholic out of the end zone in Central Catholic’s 14-3 victory in the District 11 Class 4A championship game at Whitehall’s Zephyr Stadium.
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
Cross-Country Meet of Champions, 2022: Results, photos & featured coverage
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future
Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
Eagles’ 5 pressing questions Monday vs. Commanders: DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, Josiah Scott, more
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni usually doesn’t hand out game balls immediately after a game, preferring to watch tape before deciding which players he’ll name as the stars of the game. Sirainni changed his protocol after the 29-17 Thursday night win over the Houston Texans,...
Boxer Chuck Wepner, the inspiration for ‘Rocky,’ honored in Bayonne, N.J., with statue
The Bayonne Bleeder got bronzed. Chuck Wepner, the heavyweight slugger who inspired Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character when he shockingly knocked down Muhammad Ali in the ninth round of their 1975 championship bout, was honored Saturday with a larger-than-life bronze statue in his hometown of Bayonne, N.J. It’s a fitting tribute for the popular brawler known as the Bayonne Bleeder for ...
NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation
RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
New Jersey town named among 6 most underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
Before Veterans Day, an early Easton Armistice Day celebration honors Civil War vets | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Before it was Veterans Day, it was Armistice Day. But the sentiment hasn’t changed in over 100 years. Armistice Day started in 1919 to celebrate the end of World War I. Three years later, the city of Easton used the occasion to honor its dwindling number of Civil War veterans. That war had ended 57 years earlier — about as long ago then as the Korean and Vietnam wars are to us now.
Software could help Easton Area School District react quickly to intruders, keep track of kids
When lives are at stake due to an active shooter or a building fire or a hazardous chemical leak, seconds matter. That was the pitch made to the Easton Area School Board as the members consider whether to buy Navigate 360 software.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
On-duty Bayonne, NJ police captain dies ‘unexpectedly’
BAYONNE — A Bayonne police captain has died while on duty after serving the department for 37 years. Paul Jamolawicz, 61, passed away on Friday night, according to Bayonne Police Chief Robert Geisler. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department...
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey
A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
