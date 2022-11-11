Pep Guardiola says his side is gearing up for a “tough” clash with Brentford.The Manchester City boss said the West London squad have put up a challenge in the past, and is expecting this showdown to be no different.Guardiola said the early kick-off time will also bring its own “complications,” with the match starting at 4pm at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, 12 November.While he said he did not know where the “minds” of the players were, he said the Blues will “jump” for the win.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More South Yorkshire sheep sport bright pink wool after feeder mishapGuardiola says 2-1 win over Fulham is ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career so farMikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup

2 DAYS AGO