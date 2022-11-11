ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gearing up for ‘tough’ Brentford clash

Pep Guardiola says his side is gearing up for a “tough” clash with Brentford.The Manchester City boss said the West London squad have put up a challenge in the past, and is expecting this showdown to be no different.Guardiola said the early kick-off time will also bring its own “complications,” with the match starting at 4pm at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, 12 November.While he said he did not know where the “minds” of the players were, he said the Blues will “jump” for the win.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More South Yorkshire sheep sport bright pink wool after feeder mishapGuardiola says 2-1 win over Fulham is ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career so farMikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
SB Nation

Eddie Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month for October

It is now official: Newcastle members have swept the field and won all awards handed by the Premier League for the month of October after Eddie Howe got named Manager of the Month earlier this week. Howe follows Miguel Almirón snatching the awards for Player of the Month and Goal...
Yardbarker

Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
SB Nation

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season

Liverpool are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. Thuram has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just 15 Bundesliga games this season. Milan Live recently reported that Arsenal were interested in signing...
Yardbarker

Arsenal don’t have the ‘mentality yet’ to maintain Premier League title bid

Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Arsenal will fall apart in the final weeks of the Premier League season, comparing our disappointing top-four attempt from last term. The Gunners were well on course to earn a place in the Champions League after a run of results which saw us not only sitting in third, but having games in hand over our rivals also. We need little reminder of how it ended however, with a dreadful end to the 2021-22 year which saw us beaten by Tottenham 3-0 as we slowly dropped out of the top-four.
Yardbarker

Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City

In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
Yardbarker

Chelsea eyeing 26-yr-old Premier League ace to address attacking woes

Chelsea are keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney if reports are to be believed. According to a report from Fichajes, the 26-year-old striker is on Graham Potter’s radar as he looks to address Chelsea’s attacking woes. The Blues are missing a reliable goalscoring presence on their...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

E﻿ighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. U﻿nited were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
Front Office Sports

Netflix Interested in Purchasing Pro Sports Leagues, Rights

Netflix was nearly an owner of a pro sports league, and it’s not backing down from the thought of buying other leagues — for the right price. The streaming giant was in discussions to purchase the World Surf League late last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, but those discussions fell apart when the sides couldn’t agree on a price tag.
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

