Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gearing up for ‘tough’ Brentford clash
Pep Guardiola says his side is gearing up for a “tough” clash with Brentford.The Manchester City boss said the West London squad have put up a challenge in the past, and is expecting this showdown to be no different.Guardiola said the early kick-off time will also bring its own “complications,” with the match starting at 4pm at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, 12 November.While he said he did not know where the “minds” of the players were, he said the Blues will “jump” for the win.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More South Yorkshire sheep sport bright pink wool after feeder mishapGuardiola says 2-1 win over Fulham is ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career so farMikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
Report: Conte wants former Premier League star who will be ‘the perfect replacement’ for Kane
According to CMW, Antonio Conte wants to sign Edin Dzeko next summer. The report states, Conte has identified Dzeko as a possible replacement for Kane if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season. The former Manchester City star’s contract ends in the summer and the report suggests...
Marcelo Bielsa: Bournemouth hold talks with former Leeds manager over vacant managerial role
Bournemouth have held talks with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa over their vacant managerial role. Bielsa has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds in February and has been high on Bournemouth's list should incoming owner Bill Foley decide not to hand the job to interim boss Gary O'Neil.
Eddie Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month for October
It is now official: Newcastle members have swept the field and won all awards handed by the Premier League for the month of October after Eddie Howe got named Manager of the Month earlier this week. Howe follows Miguel Almirón snatching the awards for Player of the Month and Goal...
Fulham v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United’s starting eleven against Fulham has been announced and you can find it here.
Martin Odegaard inspires Arsenal and Ivan Toney's masterclass helps Brentford stun Man City - Premier League hits and misses
Martin Odegaard tends not to attract as many plaudits as fellow Arsenal attackers Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but it was indisputably his night at Molineux. His two goals, struck in the space of 21 second-half minutes, ensured Arsenal capitalised on Manchester City's defeat by Brentford and went...
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
FSG Begin Negotiations With Mukesh Ambani For The Sale Of Liverpool Football Club
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is in negotiations to buy Liverpool Football Club off John Henry and Fenway Sports Group.
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season
Liverpool are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. Thuram has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just 15 Bundesliga games this season. Milan Live recently reported that Arsenal were interested in signing...
Arsenal don’t have the ‘mentality yet’ to maintain Premier League title bid
Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Arsenal will fall apart in the final weeks of the Premier League season, comparing our disappointing top-four attempt from last term. The Gunners were well on course to earn a place in the Champions League after a run of results which saw us not only sitting in third, but having games in hand over our rivals also. We need little reminder of how it ended however, with a dreadful end to the 2021-22 year which saw us beaten by Tottenham 3-0 as we slowly dropped out of the top-four.
Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City
In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd: Alejandro Garnacho's last-gasp winner seals dramatic victory for Erik ten Hag's side before World Cup
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho struck in the third minute of stoppage time to clinch a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham in the final Premier League game before the World Cup. The Cottagers were moments from holding Erik ten Hag's side to a draw after Dan James (61) had cancelled...
Chelsea eyeing 26-yr-old Premier League ace to address attacking woes
Chelsea are keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney if reports are to be believed. According to a report from Fichajes, the 26-year-old striker is on Graham Potter’s radar as he looks to address Chelsea’s attacking woes. The Blues are missing a reliable goalscoring presence on their...
Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners
Following a few disappointing results, reports have come out regarding Chelsea ownership's plan for Graham Potter.
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
Potter’s Chelsea reign looks in crisis after Newcastle loss
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Graham Potter’s Chelsea reign already looks to be in crisis after a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday left the London club eighth in the Premier League. Joe Willock’s 67th-minute strike consigned Chelsea to a third straight loss in the league — and a...
