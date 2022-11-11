ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

1011now.com

Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated

ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 16 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
North Platte Post

Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts

In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
1011now.com

Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants

(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
WATSON, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
LINCOLN, NE

