Water leak at State Penitentiary may disrupt operations for a year or two
A burst water line at the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary caused worse damage than originally thought and may disrupt inmate housing for a year or two.
1011now.com
Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated
ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 16 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
Sioux City Journal
Hours after absconding, Lincoln inmate crashes into semi truck on Nebraska 2, police say
Hours after a 47-year-old inmate at Lincoln's community corrections facility was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, police say he crashed a car into a semi truck on Nebraska 2 in southwest Lincoln. Christopher Manzer crashed into the semi near South 13th Street and Nebraska 2 at...
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
doniphanherald.com
City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts
In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
1011now.com
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
1011now.com
Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
kmaland.com
Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
WOWT
Omaha security company victimized by thief, on lookout for stolen equipment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brazen theft in an Omaha neighborhood was caught on camera — but there’s an ironic twist. Devices designed to catch a thief were taken by one. A security camera company is now focused on finding a thief after its van was stolen near 61st and Maple streets.
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
KETV.com
Family identifies woman killed in mass shooting near 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — A 4 a.m. party ended in gunfire in Omaha. Now, one person is dead and seven others are hurt. Omaha police say the mass shooting was not a random incident. Karly Wood's family says she was the one person killed. They sent KETV NewsWatch 7 a...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
