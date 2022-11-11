ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Video captures thief stealing from non-profit in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A surveillance camera captured the moment a thief was spotted stealing a large container from a non-profit organization in West Jordan. Pretty Tough Ladies is dedicated to empowering and helping women escaping domestic violence. They also help women who are in recovery or who are struggling with mental health, since sometimes that goes hand-in-hand.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
LEHI, UT
kmyu.tv

Cabin a total loss after officials respond to fire above Midway

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Wasatch Fire officials said they are investigating after a cabin was lost to a fire above Midway. They said the fire occurred in a remote area near Guardsman/ Bonanza Flats. More from 2News. Officials first shared that the fire was active and firefighters were...
MIDWAY, UT
kmyu.tv

Talkin' Utes: 10th Ranked Utah Gearing up for the Ducks

November 13, 2022 — KUTV - The Utes have a massive game with Oregon Saturday night in Eugene and the winner will go to the Pac12 Championship Game. On this edition of Talkin' Utes, DJ and PK talk with Karene Reid and Micah Bernard about the showdown. One of them has a very specific memory of last year's game at Rice-Eccles Stadium that surpasses even his Rose Bowl memories. Plus, Karene lists all the ways his name has been mispronounced. Watch Talkin' Utes right here and join Cam Rising and Clark Phillips III next Sunday night at 11 after the Oregon game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Weber St. concludes mastery of Idaho St. with 45-7 bashing

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Dontae McMillan ran for 139 yards and a touchdown and Weber State beat Idaho State 45-7 on Saturday. The Wildcats (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky) rebounded from last week's 33-30 defeat against conference leader Sacramento State...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy