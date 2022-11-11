Read full article on original website
Water leak at State Penitentiary may disrupt operations for a year or two
A burst water line at the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary caused worse damage than originally thought and may disrupt inmate housing for a year or two.
1011now.com
Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those individuals to more permanent housing, while assessment continues into what prompted the leak and identifying necessary repairs.
Sioux City Journal
Hours after absconding, Lincoln inmate crashes into semi truck on Nebraska 2, police say
Hours after a 47-year-old inmate at Lincoln's community corrections facility was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, police say he crashed a car into a semi truck on Nebraska 2 in southwest Lincoln. Christopher Manzer crashed into the semi near South 13th Street and Nebraska 2 at...
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
WOWT
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene. It’s reported everyone...
1011now.com
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
doniphanherald.com
City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts
In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
WOWT
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who was reported missing last week has been found and reported safe. Bellevue police said Sunday that the 68-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon and returned to her home according to the release. Officials say she was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by...
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KETV.com
Man in extremely critical condition after shooting in Midtown Omaha apartment
OMAHA, Neb. — First responders rushed a man to a hospital while performing CPR after he was shot Sunday morning. It happened at an apartment near Park Avenue and Dewey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Omaha police said several people were taken to its headquarters for questioning. The Omaha Police...
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
norfolkneradio.com
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the initial appeal of a man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through a dating app. Aubrey Trail argued, among other claims in his appeal, that he should have been granted a mistrial after he cut his own throat in front of the jury with a razor blade he had snuck into the courtroom. The state's high court said it “will not permit Trail to benefit from his own bad behavior during trial.” Trail was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Neligh native Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Trail and his then-girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, planned Loofe's death then together dismembered and dumped her body.
kmaland.com
Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
