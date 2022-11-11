ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 THINGS TO WATCH: QB questions linger, No. 22 UCF visits defensively stout No. 17 Tulane

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

Sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference is on the line Saturday — a showdown between one of the league's perennial heavyweights, and its most surprising contender.

No. 22 UCF (7-2, 4-1) travels to New Orleans for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 17 Tulane (8-1, 5-0), which is hosting a Top 25 showdown for the first time since 1949. In those days, the Green Wave competed in the SEC.

Winners of five in a row, Tulane went 2-10 last year and was displaced at the start of the 2021 campaign due to Hurricane Ida.

Meanwhile, UCF held on for a crucial 35-28 road win against Memphis last week. The Knights seek a fifth straight victory head-to-head over Tulane and a chance to control its destiny ahead of a favorable finish — Navy at home and South Florida on the western end of I-4.

Here are three things to watch when UCF enters an expectedly boisterous Yulman Stadium.

1. Who's it going to be?

Gus Malzahn halted any talk of a quarterback controversy after last week's win over Memphis. But this certainly feels like a crossroads as it relates to the position this season.

John Rhys Plumlee returned to practice late last week in a limited basis, dressed out in full uniform but did not play. Mikey Keene tossed three touchdowns in another Knights win, improving his record to 8-3 as a starter and further complicating matters in the best possible sense.

Keene shook off two sacks and an ugly interception in the early going to complete 22 of 28 attempts for 219 yards. He's hit 75.5% of his throws across six quarters, averaging 8.06 yards per attempt.

Compare that to Plumlee, whose sample size is obviously much larger this season. The Ole Miss transfer sports a 64.4% completion rate — albeit with a higher YPA (8.72) — with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed for 532 yards and another seven scores.

Malzahn insists he feels confident in both players' abilities to deliver results, but there is a decision to be made. Does he go back to Plumlee or ride the hot hand?

2. Defenders on the mend

Three defensive starters sustained injuries a week ago — linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and safeties Quadric Bullard and Divaad Wilson.

Jean-Baptiste departed in the second half with an apparent head injury, one which resulted in a targeting ejection for Memphis tight end John Hassell. He walked down the tunnel with a towel covering his head after exiting the medical tent.

The Knights' second-leading tackler with 36 solo stops, Jean-Baptiste missed one game back in September, a road win over Florida Atlantic. If he's not cleared in time to return, redshirt senior Walter Yates or freshman Kam Moore will draw the start.

Wilson was shaken up after a collision with Tigers tight end, Kaden Preiskorn. He snagged his team-leading third interception in the fourth quarter. Bullard required crutches to leave the field, donning a brace around his left knee.

Koby Perry is the expected starter if Bullard is unavailable.

"It's next man up, and the good thing is we do have depth. And I think we have quality depth," Malzahn said. "We've got a lot of guys who have played a lot of football. It's not like, if somebody can't play, we're just going to put somebody out there for the first time with bright eyes and all that."

3. Best on best

Let's find out if defense, at the end of the day, still wins championships.

UCF brings the AAC's best offense to the bayou, averaging 501 yards per game. The Knights are eighth nationally in rushing, just shy of 240 per contest, with RJ Harvey leading the charge in recent weeks.

Tulane, meanwhile, possesses the stingiest defense in the league. The Green Wave rank 16th in the country in total defense (307.3 ypg). They also maintain a plus-4 turnover margin, bolstered by eight interceptions in nine games.

Scoring wise, UCF puts up 35.7 points per game, while Tulane limits opponents to 16.9 with five separate occasions of 13 or less.

Tulane defenders have earned Player of the Week honors in the AAC a record five times. Star linebacker Dorian Williams, who recently accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, accomplished the feat Monday. He tallied 13 tackles, five on third downs, and two sacks in a win at Tulsa.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 3 THINGS TO WATCH: QB questions linger, No. 22 UCF visits defensively stout No. 17 Tulane

