Read full article on original website
Related
California, blue states gang up on North Carolina, fear 'extreme' Supreme Court election law decision
Twenty-two Democrat AGs are accusing North Carolina of using a "fringe" and "extreme" legal theory in a Supreme Court case that deals with state court opposition to a redistricting map.
Supreme Court agrees to weigh Navajo Nation water rights battle
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute between the Navajo Nation, the Biden administration and three states over the increasingly important question of whether the tribe has the right to draw water from the Colorado River. The justices will hear two appeals — one...
Alito says leak of Supreme Court abortion opinion made some justices "targets for assassination"
Washington — The unprecedented leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade put the lives of the justices who voted to unwind the constitutional right to an abortion at risk, Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the draft and final opinion by the court's conservative majority, said Tuesday.
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
U.S. Supreme Court being asked to remove last vestige of Jim Crow from state Constitution
The United States Supreme Court is being asked to find unconstitutional Mississippi’s lifetime ban on people convicted of many felonies being able to vote. “The justices normally take about 1% of the cases they are asked to hear, but I think the odds are higher here,” said Rob McDuff, one of the attorneys who filed […]
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
NEWS10 ABC
Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared likely Wednesday to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge to the...
Adoption of Native American children at center of new Supreme Court case
The Supreme Court has a decision to make about whether Native American families should be given preference in the adoptions of Native children.
Conservative Supreme Court justices question Native American adoption law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a challenge to a decades-old law aimed at protecting Native American children and buttressing tribal identity, with conservative justices indicating they could strike down at least part of it. Tribes say a broad ruling in favor...
Medicaid Could Be Gutted In Supreme Court Case
Medicaid could be on the chopping block for tens of millions of low-income Americans as the Supreme Court has moved ahead with hearing the arguments to fundamentally rework the Medicaid program put forth by defendants in the case Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski. Should the Supreme Court side with the defendants, legal safeguards designed to guarantee a certain quality of care for these tens of millions of potential patients could be stripped away.
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
Unconstitutional for Court to Threaten Suspending Custody Rights for "Any Further Unfounded Allegations" of Abuse
In Chandler v. Chandler, decided yesterday by the Washington Court of Appeals (Judge Linda Lee, joined by Chief Judge Rebecca Glasgow and Judge Bernard Veljacic), Child Protective Services had found that a father had sexually abused two of his daughters, but a Superior Court judge reversed, stating, "the Court is not convinced on a more probable than not basis that actual sexual abuse occurred." (This was apparently largely based on the testimony of "a licensed mental health counselor and mediator" who had "served as a reunification counselor and saw all members of the Chandler family"; you can read the opinion for more details that may explain why the court so held.)
Supreme Court case could impact Oklahoma tribal adoptions
WASHINGTON D.C — A case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday could impact children with tribal heritage across the country, including those in foster care in Oklahoma. Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in Haaland V. Breckeen which disputes the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Breckeen family of Texas wants to adopt a child with Navajo heritage, and they have the mother’s blessing. However, the Navajo Nation argues that the adoption should now be allowed to proceed because the child is not going to a family with tribal blood, as ICWA requires.
4.3 trillion readers can’t be wrong — why The Onion’s defense of satire should be heard by SCOTUS
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you've read, watched and enjoyed the work of America's best-known satirical publication The Onion, you might be surprised by how serious it suddenly became earlier this month. So serious, in fact, that it might end up before the US Supreme Court.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Tells It Like It Is When It Comes To Stare Decisis And The Politicization Of The Supreme Court
Law should be stable. People depend on law; they order their lives, their conduct by it. You give people a right and then you take it away. They’ve understood their lives in a different way. It’s a doctrine of stability and a doctrine of humility. The way the law...
Navajo legislative leader to resign but remain a lawmaker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The head of the Navajo Nation's legislative branch said he will resign from his leadership role after he was photographed intoxicated in Las Vegas but will retain his position as a tribal lawmaker. Seth Damon announced Friday he would resign as Navajo Nation Council speaker, effective...
Native child welfare law faces major Supreme Court challenge
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on the most significant challenge to a law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The outcome could undercut the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which was enacted in response to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were taken from their homes by public and private agencies. Tribes also fear more widespread impacts in the ability to govern themselves if the justices rule against them. The law requires states to notify tribes and seek placement with the child’s extended family, members of the child’s tribe or other Native American families. It’s long been championed by tribal leaders as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures. Three white families, Texas and a small number of other states claim the law is based on race and is unconstitutional under the equal protection clause. They also contend it puts the interests of tribes ahead of children. Lower courts have been split on the case.
Miss United States pageant can bar transgender women from competing, appeals court rules
A federal court ruled in favor of the US pageant on Wednesday. The organization will be allowed to limit contestants to "natural-born female."
Native American children's protection against adoption by non-Indian families is before the Supreme Court
During oral arguments about the constitutionality of a 1978 law enacted to protect Native American children in the U.S. and strengthen their families, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said: “[T]he policy is for Congress to make. And Congress understood these … decisions as integral to the continued thriving of Indian communities. And Congress had a different view of the costs and benefits of how these decisions were being made. And that’s not something that we can second-guess, is it?” Her question, during the session on Nov. 9, 2022, is significant, because it addresses the larger struggle going on in...
Comments / 0