Volusia County, FL

WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
mynews13.com

Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

