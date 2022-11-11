Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
fox35orlando.com
1 Florida property owner holding up massive dune restoration project, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Last week, parts of State Road A1A in Flagler County were washed into the ocean. For years, the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the dunes on a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of beach in that area. The county says more sand and a bigger beach will provide more protection.
Bay News 9
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents wait for state approval to save their property
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — After Hurricane Nicole turned their lives upside down, residents of Wilbur-by-the-Sea are turning to county leaders for help. However, Volusia County officials cannot tell residents when they will be able to begin rebuilding their properties. What You Need To Know. County officials said in order for...
Permit issues cause hurdles for Volusia County’s recovery from Ian, Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents are still reeling from the hurricane season. Some said they even had temporary fixes in place to shore up their properties following Hurricane Ian, but it took too long to get permits. Nina Lavigna’s house was just one of 30 homes damaged...
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
WESH
Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
Daytona Beach Shores residents wait for updates after 24 buildings deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Hundreds of people who live in Daytona Beach Shores had to leave their apartments after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole because their apartments were deemed unsafe. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city initially hoped some residents would be able...
Action News Jax
Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
State Road A1A reopens following damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sections of state Road A1A will reopen after the Florida Department of Transportation made emergency repairs, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday. Hurricane Nicole damaged the highway by eroding part of the road. Now, motorists will be able to travel on it again in Flagler, St....
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Deltona lake
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a Deltona lake Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the area near Peru Court after a neighbor said they saw a man floating in Theresa Lake just after 9 a.m.
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
mynews13.com
Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
fox35orlando.com
Retired Florida firefighter, 56, back on the job after 29 years of service
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Dante Farina retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. Now, he is back at new recruit training with the Seminole County Fire Department. His spark rekindled after Farina was asked a simple question by a firefighter at another department. "He...
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
2 people electrocuted by fallen power line during Hurricane Nicole were brother and sister, deputies say
A man and woman killed during Hurricane Nicole after both apparently came into contact with a fallen power line last week were brother and sister, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO identified them as Kahlil Malik Sapp, 23, and Kianna Shaundadrea Sapp, also 23. Both share the same...
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
Hurricane Nicole: Recovery, rebuilding underway in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUISA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people are still without in New Smyrna Beach. The evacuation order has been lifted there, but people are being asked to stay away from the shoreline because some structures are compromised. People who rode out the storm at home have already started repairs,...
Comments / 0