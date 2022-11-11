ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
digitalspy.com

Call The Midwife season 12 set pictures reveal major character wedding

Spoilers for Call the Midwife follow. Call the Midwife has released a new set picture from the filming of season 12 that confirm a wedding for a major character. The photo is of characters Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward who are leaving a church in a bridal dress and suit. Happy onlookers are cheering behind them. Trixie is played by long-running Call the Midwife star Helen George while Olly Rix plays Matthew.
Distractify

Justin Isn't Totally Truthful With Alexis at the 'MAFS' Season 15 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.
Popculture

'Love it or List It' Star Hilary Farr and Jessica Szohr Talk HGTV's 'Charming' First Holiday Movie 'Designing Christmas' (Exclusive)

Designing Christmas is the "charming and fun" intersection of romance and home renovation that's sure to get you in the seasonal spirit, stars Jessica Szohr and Hilary Farr gush of HGTV's first holiday film. The Gossip Girl alum and Love It or List It star opened up about creating some holiday magic in an interview with PopCulture.com ahead of Designing Christmas' Nov. 11 premiere on discovery+.
EW.com

Sarah Drew on reuniting with Grey's Anatomy ex Justin Bruening in a Lifetime Christmas movie

It's time to start dreaming of a white Christmas — with a shade of Grey's. In the new Lifetime Christmas movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew plays a bright high school biology teacher named MacKenzie who has a passion for solving crossword puzzles. But Mac loves tackling other sets of challenges, too. Ever since the death of her father, the town's fire chief who ran a popular holiday fundraiser called the Reindeer Games, she has competed with his retired colleagues to honor his memory. This year, though, there's a wrinkle in the action. Her former high-school-crush-turned-action-movie-star Chase has returned to town to help out his pregnant sister, and sure enough, he winds up in the middle of the candy-coated chaos, competing against her. Will he win something more important than the Games... [checks notes]... her heart? Let's stop asking questions we already know the answer to.
The Independent

Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident

Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
BBC

I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp

Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...

