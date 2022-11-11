Read full article on original website
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!
Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Tim Allen’s Kids: Meet His 2 Daughters, Including Elizabeth, Who Is Starring In New ‘Santa Clause’ Show
Tim Allen has two daughters from two different marriages. His first daughter, Katherine, lives away from the limelight of Hollywood. Tim’s second daughter, Elizabeth, made her acting debut in Nov. 2022 at the age of 13. Tim Allen‘s television families, such as his three mischievous boys and wife from...
rsvplive.ie
Lorraine Keane 'so proud' as eldest daughter Emelia makes her TV presenting debut
Lorraine Keane is one proud mum as her daughter Emelia made her TV presenting debut this week. The broadcaster and businesswoman has praised her eldest child for being "such a natural" after she was asked to take on a presenting gig with just a few days notice. Taking to Instagram,...
digitalspy.com
Call The Midwife season 12 set pictures reveal major character wedding
Spoilers for Call the Midwife follow. Call the Midwife has released a new set picture from the filming of season 12 that confirm a wedding for a major character. The photo is of characters Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward who are leaving a church in a bridal dress and suit. Happy onlookers are cheering behind them. Trixie is played by long-running Call the Midwife star Helen George while Olly Rix plays Matthew.
Justin Isn't Totally Truthful With Alexis at the 'MAFS' Season 15 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.
SheKnows
Payback Time on Young & Restless: Sally’s Perfectly Positioned to Burn Victoria for Firing Her — Here’s How
Is it time for Victor’s daughter to be brought down a notch?. Is it just us or has Victoria been particularly ruthless since the whole Ashland thing went down? There was a time when she was neck and neck with Adam in the “Who is most like their father?” sweepstakes but current-day Young & Restless has her pulling way ahead in that race.
Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room
After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
Popculture
'Love it or List It' Star Hilary Farr and Jessica Szohr Talk HGTV's 'Charming' First Holiday Movie 'Designing Christmas' (Exclusive)
Designing Christmas is the "charming and fun" intersection of romance and home renovation that's sure to get you in the seasonal spirit, stars Jessica Szohr and Hilary Farr gush of HGTV's first holiday film. The Gossip Girl alum and Love It or List It star opened up about creating some holiday magic in an interview with PopCulture.com ahead of Designing Christmas' Nov. 11 premiere on discovery+.
EW.com
Sarah Drew on reuniting with Grey's Anatomy ex Justin Bruening in a Lifetime Christmas movie
It's time to start dreaming of a white Christmas — with a shade of Grey's. In the new Lifetime Christmas movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew plays a bright high school biology teacher named MacKenzie who has a passion for solving crossword puzzles. But Mac loves tackling other sets of challenges, too. Ever since the death of her father, the town's fire chief who ran a popular holiday fundraiser called the Reindeer Games, she has competed with his retired colleagues to honor his memory. This year, though, there's a wrinkle in the action. Her former high-school-crush-turned-action-movie-star Chase has returned to town to help out his pregnant sister, and sure enough, he winds up in the middle of the candy-coated chaos, competing against her. Will he win something more important than the Games... [checks notes]... her heart? Let's stop asking questions we already know the answer to.
Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident
Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
Andy Cohen’s Family Is Bursting With Love for the TV Host! Meet His Parents and Sister Emily
Late-night host Andy Cohen is a favorite among reality TV viewers for always dishing out hard-hitting questions and bringing the laughs. Away from the cameras, he is a dedicated son, brother and father who enjoys quality time with his loved ones. Keep scrolling to meet the star’s family. Who...
BBC
I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp
Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...
