Watervliet, NY

Watervliet police make arrest from 2021 shooting

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On May 29, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., the Watervliet Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings in the area. Shortly after, officers located the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WATERVLIET, NY
