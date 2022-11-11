Read full article on original website
Troy Record
Watervliet police make arrest from 2021 shooting
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On May 29, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., the Watervliet Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings in the area. Shortly after, officers located the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WNYT
Mother’s car stolen in Albany with children still inside
Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a vehicle in Albany with two children inside. According to the Albany Police Department, the two children, ages three and eight, were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police tell us the mother left her car running near the intersection...
Schenectady man accused in 2021 Watervliet shooting
A 17-month investigation has turned up the alleged gunman after bullets flew on Ninth Avenue in Watervliet last May.
Man, 75, shoved, dragged during assault in Greenwich Village, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police sought the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted another man in Greenwich Village on Wednesday. The victim, 75, was walking near Bedford and Downing streets at around 7:40 p.m. when the suspect shoved him to the ground from behind and dragged him, authorities said. The suspect ran […]
‘Violent’ Felon On Parole Swipes Cash Right Out Of Victim’s Hand At Hudson Store, Police Say
A “violent” felon out on parole is back behind bars following a brazen daytime robbery inside a business in the region, authorities said. Police in Columbia County were initially called at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, with reports of a robbery at a convenience store in the city of Hudson, located near Second and Warren streets.
Police arrest six more during gun shop investigation
After naming five in the Calamity Jane Firearm burglary, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has announced six more who were allegedly involved in the burglary. An extensive investigation has been ongoing since October 21 when the burglary occurred.
Police arrest man after gun and drug investigation
Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Kalief Jackson, 31 of Troy on November 10. Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Jackson after a firearm and narcotics-related investigation.
Victim named after Second Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed on Second Street Thursday night has been identified by the Albany Police.
Hudson PD arrest NYC man for alleged robbery
Hudson Police arrested Malcom, D. McNeil, 32 of NYC. McNeil was allegedly involved in a robbery on October 9.
WRGB
Man sentenced in beating death of a older man near an Albany park
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man will spend the next 25 year to life in prison , guilty of murder in the death of a man who was found lying near bushes in a city park in September of last year. Nicholas Lewis, 27, of Albany, pleaded guilty...
Queensbury Store Robbed! Can You Identify This Mask Wearing Suspect?
Have you ever seen that movie where a criminal decides to put on a mask and rob the local gas station for some quick money? Sure you have, that scene is played out in a number of different movies that hit the silver screen over the years. In the early morning hours of November 9th, that scene came to life in Queensbury, New York.
Schenectady man found guilty of drug trafficking
A Schenectady man will spend at least five years behind bars after a federal court jury found him guilty of several drug trafficking crimes.
New Jersey man accused in Schenectady double kidnapping
A New Jersey man was brought back to Schenectady County on Tuesday, where he will soon face trial in the kidnapping of two children back in January.
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
Police: Infant in critical condition after assault
A Seward man is doing time in Schoharie County Jail after police say he assaulted an infant, leaving them in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.
WRGB
Troy Police investigating shots fired call on 102nd Street
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a shots fired call on 102nd Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues. Police confirm evidence including shell casings was recovered at the scene. It is unclear whether anyone was struck., and there are no known suspects at this time.
Albany woman gets 16 months for COVID relief fraud
An Albany woman will spend nearly a year-and-a-half in prison after she applied for and was awarded 32 government-backed loans meant for businesses struggling with the financial effects of the COVID pandemic.
WNYT
Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud
An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
Police looking to ID suspects using stolen credit cards
New York State Police are looking to identify the following individuals in relation to a case that has been open since January.
