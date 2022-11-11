Read full article on original website
Washington State Cougars: Game 10 vs. ASU – TV, Weather, More
Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars host Arizona State this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars continue their Pac-12 Conference schedule when they host Arizona State on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
Brennan Jackson breaks down his tone-setting sack in WSU's 28-18 win over ASU
PULLMAN -- Washington State fifth-year EDGE Brennan Jackson set the tone early in WSU's 28-18 victory over Arizona State on Saturday, laying a thunderous hit on Sun Devil quarterback Trenton Bourguet that resulted in a fumble ASU recovered at its one-yard line. For an EDGE unit that lately has not generated as much pressure as they would have liked, the 6-4, 263-pounder from Temecula, Calif. spoke about the impact the early play made.
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 37-34 Upset of Oregon
The Washington Huskies upped their record to 8-2 with an improbable 37-34 upset over #6 Oregon. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies ended the Oregon Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak and undefeated Pac-12 season. The game looked like it would come down to the end, which is what exactly happened.
UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against Oregon
The good, the bad and the ugly from this longstanding series.
WSU hoops: Scoring droughts, turnovers doom Cougs in 70-61 loss at Boise State
THE HORROR OF LENGTHY scoring droughts -- which plagued Washington State's men's basketball team last season -- was back Saturday in Boise, where the Cougars dropped a 71-61 decision to Boise State. After building an 8-0 lead in the first two and a half minutes, WSU scored just 14 points over the next 17 minutes. The dry spell included a scoring drought of nearly seven minutes. That allowed Boise to take the lead which it never relinquished. The Cougars are now 1-1 on the season.
