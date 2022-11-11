THE HORROR OF LENGTHY scoring droughts -- which plagued Washington State's men's basketball team last season -- was back Saturday in Boise, where the Cougars dropped a 71-61 decision to Boise State. After building an 8-0 lead in the first two and a half minutes, WSU scored just 14 points over the next 17 minutes. The dry spell included a scoring drought of nearly seven minutes. That allowed Boise to take the lead which it never relinquished. The Cougars are now 1-1 on the season.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO