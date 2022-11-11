Rosa Cole Ingram-Brown’s Life Accomplishments: “As a God-Fearing woman, wife, mother, aunt, and career-woman”

Read full article on original website
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
villages-news.com
Sentencing date set for mother who inflicted skull fracture on child in The Villages
A sentencing date has been set for a mother who inflicted a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5 in Lake County Court on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Former police, military members search for Plant City woman who went missing 2 years ago
A group of former police and military members hope to help a Tampa-area family find closure.
ocala-news.com
Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole
This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
hernandosun.com
Help bring foster kids joy this holiday season
As the newly minted president of the Weeki Wachee Kiwanis Club, Jamie Lynn Hamilton is on a mission to fulfill 150 foster children’s dreams of having a joyful and merry Christmas this year. First, though, she needs the aid and support of the community to make this dream a reality.
villages-news.com
Celebration of life set for motorcyclist who died after crash in The Villages
A celebration of life has been scheduled for a motorcyclist who died after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Lady Lake, was flown by helicopter Oct. 31 to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. Lewis died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
Bible verse on Flordia teacher’s parking spot draws controversy
The parking spot has a Bible verse painted on it saying, "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me."
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park
TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
villages-news.com
Life sentence for driver in crash that claimed life of woman who worked in The Villages
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. Judge Mary Hatcher handed down the sentenced in the case of 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown, already convicted by a jury of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
Citrus County Chronicle
It's a golden year for Chassahowitzka church
The First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka, 11275 S Riviera Drive, Homosassa, will celebrate its Golden Jubilee, Dec. 3 and 4. Saturday, the church will host a community day and open house. Sunday, a special service and luncheon will be held in honor of the church’s 50th anniversary. “This weekend’s...
fox13news.com
1 shot, killed during argument in New Port Richey, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in New Port Richey that left one person dead. According to deputies, two adults were arguing in the area of Magnolia Valley Dr. and Raintree Dr. Saturday night when one person shot the other to death.
One shot to death during ‘argument’ in New Port Richey
A person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in New Port Richey on Saturday.
fox13news.com
Murder victim’s last moments played for jury at boyfriend’s death penalty trial
TAMPA, Fla. - On Wednesday, jurors in the death penalty trial of Matthew Terry were shown surveillance video showing Kay Baker’s last hours of life. On the evening of May 27, Baker appeared happy and carefree. She's having a couples night out with her boyfriend Matthew Terry at the Landing Bar and Grill in Valrico.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fighting hunger with good music, fun
The Farm, just north of Brooksville, is going all out this year to gather food to help area food banks. Harvest Fest, over a three-day weekend, brings 40 bands starting on Saturday, Nov. 19, evening through Sunday, Nov. 20. The Farm is at 19234 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Organizer Frank...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood
A man was shot in the Grant Park neighborhood of Tampa on Sunday morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman killed, man critical in domestic violence shooting
A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.
hernandosun.com
Veteran’s Day Tribute: Rich Lehman, Thank You for Your Service!
Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Signal Corps Badge, National Defense Service Medal. Thank you for serving our country and helping keep us free.
villages-news.com
Former Wolfgang Puck manager gets break in drunk driving case
A former manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest this past week in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. Ritter, who had originally faced a charge of driving under the influence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service. He can opt out of community service at the rate of $10 per hour. He must also pay $896 to the victim in the case.
cltampa.com
This St. Pete home in Historic Old Northeast comes with a hidden speakeasy and Biggie Smalls-themed bathroom
A fully redone St. Petersburg home with a secret boozy addition is now on the market in the Old Historic Old Northeast neighborhood. Located at 425 20th Ave NE, the 3,489-square-foot home was built in 1927, and is currently owned by former Cox Media Vice President Keith Lawless, who stepped down from the position last summer.
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Metropolitan Ministries, Straz Center open up world of dance to elementary students
TAMPA, Fla. - A partnership between the Straz Center and Metropolitan Ministries has kept elementary students on their toes for 16 years. In 2006, Metropolitan Ministries reached out to the theater in hopes of making ballet classes available to students at Sullivan Partnership School on the campus of Metro Ministries.
