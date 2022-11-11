Rosa Cole Ingram-Brown’s Life Accomplishments: “As a God-Fearing woman, wife, mother, aunt, and career-woman”

A former manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest this past week in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. Ritter, who had originally faced a charge of driving under the influence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service. He can opt out of community service at the rate of $10 per hour. He must also pay $896 to the victim in the case.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO