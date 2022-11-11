Veterans Day commemoration ceremony being held at Soldier Field

CHICAGO — On this Veterans Day, those who have served in our nation’s military are being honored at Soldier Field.

The ceremony ended with a wreath laying at the American Doughboy sculpture at Soldier Field.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the crowd we cannot take for granted that being in the military is a sacred oath and obligation.

Dozens of veterans attended the ceremony and represented all branches of the military. They also honored those veterans who are no longer with us.

Vietnam veterans and a 98-year-od World War II veteran who spoke with WGN reflected on their service and what this day means to them.

“Service to country means a lot to me now because most of us got out, we were just people,” __ said. “But now, the longer you live, the more they realize what we really did to save the world.”

Veterans who spoke with WGN said veterans should be honored and supported not only on this day, but all year round.

“Fighting for our freedom – that is significant. That is something we should remember,” Illinois Army National Guard Assistant Adj. Gen. Brigadier General Rodney Boyd said.

Loretta Cunningham, a Army veteran, said she was humbled by the ceremony.

“I just try to be an example for young people still interested in the military, especially young people,” Cunningham said.

