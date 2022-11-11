Nov. 11 & 12, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football regional titles were on the line this weekend.

The Frenzy had crews headed out to bring you highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team):

Edwardsburg beat Hastings: 24-14

Forest Hills Central beat East Lansing: 21-17

Grand Rapids South Christian won over Whitehall (at East Kentwood): 28-21

Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Portland: 42-19

Grand Rapids West Catholic beat Lansing Catholic: 37-7

Lumen Christi won over Lawton: 7-6

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

There were more high school football playoff games on Saturday. Frenzy crews headed to:

Caledonia beat Grand Ledge: 42-14

Muskegon beat Zeeland West: 27-20

Gladwin beat Oakridge: 26-8

In the college ranks, Grand Valley State University beat Davenport 49-7, making them the GLIAC champions.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.