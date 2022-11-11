ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Nov. 11 & 12, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GprXI_0j7SwWyS00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football regional titles were on the line this weekend.

The Frenzy had crews headed out to bring you highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team):

  • Edwardsburg beat Hastings: 24-14
  • Forest Hills Central beat East Lansing: 21-17
  • Grand Rapids South Christian won over Whitehall (at East Kentwood): 28-21
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Portland: 42-19
  • Grand Rapids West Catholic beat Lansing Catholic: 37-7
  • Lumen Christi won over Lawton: 7-6
‘Hard hat, lunch pail’ Forest Hills Central team eyes regional title

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

There were more high school football playoff games on Saturday. Frenzy crews headed to:

  • Caledonia beat Grand Ledge: 42-14
  • Muskegon beat Zeeland West: 27-20
  • Gladwin beat Oakridge: 26-8

In the college ranks, Grand Valley State University beat Davenport 49-7, making them the GLIAC champions.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schoolnewsnetwork.org

‘This is where I’m supposed to be’

Cedar Springs — Todd Simmons hasn’t put up many decorations in his new office yet, but that’s mostly by design. “My goal is to never come in (my office) unless I have to, and just be in classrooms and hallways all day,” says Simmons, the new principal at Cedar Springs High School. “I want to be where you can support and communicate and assist and just be there, with the kids and with my teammates. … I’m all about being visible and welcoming people in.”
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
westernherald.com

WMU men’s basketball drops road contest at VU

Western Michigan men’s basketball lost to Valparaiso 81-65 Sunday. The loss dropped the Broncos to 1-2 overall in the young season. Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos in scoring with 25 points on 9-23 shooting, Norman also led the team in assists with three. Cal State Fullerton transfer Tray Maddox Jr. scored 16 points. Titus Wright led WMU in rebounding as the big man hauled in 12 to tie a career high.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111522

Storm Team 8 is continuing to track winter weather moving across West Michigan Tuesday evening. Lake effect will crank up on Thursday and there may be significant accumulation by Friday. (Nov. 15, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111522. Storm Team 8 is continuing to track winter weather moving...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Plane in crash came to West Michigan in 2018

Nobody knew that the Boeing B-17 was going to take off for the last time over the weekend in Dallas. But up until that point, it had a storied career following its military usage in World War II, making a lot of stops along the way, including the tarmac of the Air Zoo." (Nov. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calder Capital leads sale of two West Michigan parts suppliers

A local mergers and acquisitions firm recently assisted in the sale of two local construction and industrial suppliers to a leading hardware distributor. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital said last week it served as the exclusive financial advisor to B&L Bolt and Slip-On Lock Nut in a sale to Colony Hardware Corporation, a portfolio company of Boston-based Audax Private Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy