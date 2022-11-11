ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Opens -19 at Rutgers

Penn State is an early 19-point favorite at Rutgers, according to Circa Sports. Coach James Franklin’s team is coming off two straight wins by a combined 61 points. After bouncing back from its loss to Ohio State with a 45-14 win at Indiana Nov. 5, Penn State destroyed Maryland, 30-0, this past weekend.
nittanysportsnow.com

Prugar’s 3-and-out: A Little Respect Never Hurt Anybody

With Saturday’s win over Maryland, Penn State sits at 8-2 on the season with two games left to play and just outside the top-10 in all three of the major rankings. Both of those losses came to teams currently within the top-three in the country in Michigan and Ohio State.
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State-Rutgers to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on BTN

After Penn State’s dominant performance against Maryland on Saturday, it was announced that its penultimate regular season game against Rutgers on Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Rutgers comes into the game with a record of 4-6, most recently suffering its third consecutive...
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: PSU HC James Franklin Does Push-ups on Sidelines

Pretty much everything has gone right for Penn State. It leads Maryland, 27-0, at halftime and has dominated the Terps. Penn State coach James Franklin getting nailed with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wasn’t part of the plan, but even that turned into something Penn State fans could enjoy.
nittanysportsnow.com

OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program

Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: Penn State QB Sean Clifford = Class act

UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State QB Sean Clifford became the school’s all-time leading passer in Saturday’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland. Fittingly, Penn State fans have varying opinions. “Good for Cliff,” some would say. ”It only took him 20 years!, others would respond. People who have grown...
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Starting Lineups: No JPJ, Fashanu, Jacobs

Penn State will be without three key players against Maryland today. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and linebacker Curtis Jacobs aren’t in the starting lineups. Fashanu, a projected first-round draft pick, didn’t play in last week’s game at Indiana due to an injury; Jacobs only played...
nittanysportsnow.com

Staff Predictions for PSU-Maryland

Here are our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s game between PSU and Maryland. Alan Saunders: Taulia Tagovailoa and Sean Clifford are basically the same players they were when PSU thrashed Maryland last year. They’re also basically he same players they were when the Terps upset the Lions in 2020. The difference will be this year’s PSU rushing attack. Clifford was the leading rusher in that 2020 game. Not this year.
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: PSU RB Nick Singleton Scores 2 1st-Half TDs, Penn State Rolling

Nick Singleton is already fun to watch. The true freshman has shared the spotlight with classmate and backfield partner Kaytron Allen this season, but Penn State’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium has been all about Singleton. With 7:46 still left in the second quarter, Singleton already had 113...
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU HC James Franklin, Players Talk Pushups

Over nearly 12 seasons as a college football head coach, James Franklin has done many things. Franklin— who was at Vanderbilt from the 2011 season until he took the Penn State job after 2013– has won and lost games, made believers and skeptics out of fans and had many happy and angry moments.
nittanysportsnow.com

Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit

No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Dominates Lock Haven in Season Opener

Opening night in State College showed that Penn State was ready, willing and able to repeat as national champions as they steamrolled the Lock Haven Bald Eagles, 44-3, in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions got pins from Shayne Van Ness (157), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). They also...
