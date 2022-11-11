Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State Opens -19 at Rutgers
Penn State is an early 19-point favorite at Rutgers, according to Circa Sports. Coach James Franklin’s team is coming off two straight wins by a combined 61 points. After bouncing back from its loss to Ohio State with a 45-14 win at Indiana Nov. 5, Penn State destroyed Maryland, 30-0, this past weekend.
Prugar’s 3-and-out: A Little Respect Never Hurt Anybody
With Saturday’s win over Maryland, Penn State sits at 8-2 on the season with two games left to play and just outside the top-10 in all three of the major rankings. Both of those losses came to teams currently within the top-three in the country in Michigan and Ohio State.
Penn State-Rutgers to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on BTN
After Penn State’s dominant performance against Maryland on Saturday, it was announced that its penultimate regular season game against Rutgers on Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Rutgers comes into the game with a record of 4-6, most recently suffering its third consecutive...
WATCH: PSU HC James Franklin Does Push-ups on Sidelines
Pretty much everything has gone right for Penn State. It leads Maryland, 27-0, at halftime and has dominated the Terps. Penn State coach James Franklin getting nailed with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty wasn’t part of the plan, but even that turned into something Penn State fans could enjoy.
Nicholas Singleton Scores 2 Touchdowns as Penn State Shuts Out Maryland 30-0
Nicholas Singleton scored two long rushing touchdowns in the first half, and Sean Clifford broke the school record for passing yards as Penn State had its most dominant performance of the season as they crushed Maryland by the score of 30-0 on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. After forcing a...
Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Domination of Maryland
Chop Robinson had two sacks against his former team. James Franklin did push-ups. All of this happened over a glorious few hours for Penn State football, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s win over Maryland.
OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program
Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
Smeltzer: Penn State QB Sean Clifford = Class act
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State QB Sean Clifford became the school’s all-time leading passer in Saturday’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland. Fittingly, Penn State fans have varying opinions. “Good for Cliff,” some would say. ”It only took him 20 years!, others would respond. People who have grown...
Penn State Coach Serves Self-Imposed Punishment for Unsportsmanlike Penalty
James Franklin decided to teach himself a lesson during Saturday’s game against Maryland.
WATCH: Penn State’s Isaac, Clifford, Johnson Speak After Maryland win
Penn State was supposed to beat Maryland, but it wasn’t supposed to dominate the way it did. It was 27-0 at the half and 30-0 at the end of the game, and it didn’t look like Maryland ever had a chance. “I feel like, this game, we did...
Penn State Starting Lineups: No JPJ, Fashanu, Jacobs
Penn State will be without three key players against Maryland today. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and linebacker Curtis Jacobs aren’t in the starting lineups. Fashanu, a projected first-round draft pick, didn’t play in last week’s game at Indiana due to an injury; Jacobs only played...
Staff Predictions for PSU-Maryland
Here are our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s game between PSU and Maryland. Alan Saunders: Taulia Tagovailoa and Sean Clifford are basically the same players they were when PSU thrashed Maryland last year. They’re also basically he same players they were when the Terps upset the Lions in 2020. The difference will be this year’s PSU rushing attack. Clifford was the leading rusher in that 2020 game. Not this year.
WATCH: PSU RB Nick Singleton Scores 2 1st-Half TDs, Penn State Rolling
Nick Singleton is already fun to watch. The true freshman has shared the spotlight with classmate and backfield partner Kaytron Allen this season, but Penn State’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium has been all about Singleton. With 7:46 still left in the second quarter, Singleton already had 113...
PSU HC James Franklin, Players Talk Pushups
Over nearly 12 seasons as a college football head coach, James Franklin has done many things. Franklin— who was at Vanderbilt from the 2011 season until he took the Penn State job after 2013– has won and lost games, made believers and skeptics out of fans and had many happy and angry moments.
Damon Evans on Maryland basketball's recruiting class, observations of Willard, Penn State game and more
Maryland basketball signed three players this week, all of them local. Kevin Willard's addition of Jamie Kaiser Jr., DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jahnathan Lamothe was Maryland's biggest haul of local players in 15 years. That wasn't lost on athletic director Damon Evans. "I think that's important. You got to have players...
Twitter Reacts to Sean Clifford Becoming PSU’s All-Time Leading Passer
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford became the school’s all-time leading passer on the first drive of the team’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Clifford passed Trace McSorley, the same man he succeeded as Penn State’s starting QB. A lot of Penn State...
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit
No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
Penn State Dominates Lock Haven in Season Opener
Opening night in State College showed that Penn State was ready, willing and able to repeat as national champions as they steamrolled the Lock Haven Bald Eagles, 44-3, in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions got pins from Shayne Van Ness (157), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). They also...
Class of 2023 Commit Robinson Hosting Franklin for Home Visit Friday Night
Penn State Class of 2023 commit Ta’Mere Robinson will have some special guests at his home Friday night. Head coach James Franklin and assistant head coach Terry Smith are taking the coaches version of an official visit this weekend and meeting Robinson at his home. College coaches are permitted...
Pair of new Penn State wrestlers shine in debuts as Nittany Lions roll over Lock Haven
Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo had impressive debuts
