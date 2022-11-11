ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Davis

Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
Georgia’s most in demand health professionals

ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
A new initiative aims to bring more certified nursing assistants into the workforce in Georgia

LISTEN: The Georgia CNA Career Pathway Initiative was prompted by a statewide shortage of certified nursing assistants. Austin Dobbs, program coordinator at UGA's Institute for Disaster management, speaks on the importance of CNAs. Researchers at the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health hope to attract and retain more certified...
4 South Georgia school districts selected for Georgia DOE evaluation pilot

The Georgia Department of Education has selected twelve school districts to participate in the pilot of a new teacher evaluation system intended to emphasize growth and elevate the teaching profession. The twelve participating districts (listed at the bottom of this release) will pilot the Georgia Leadership and Educator Acceleration and...
Consumer advocates cry foul over Georgia Power's "Smart Usage" plan

Consumer advocates and staff for state regulators are raising alarms about a practice that Georgia Power uses with new customers. That practice, the "Smart Usage rate plan," automatically places those customers into a complicated plan that critics say is confusing and often drives up bills, even for households that use less energy.
Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia

An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison. for Bank Fraud, Identity Theft, and CARES Act Fraud. Jackson, Miss. –...
Early flu surge hitting Georgia, Southeast hard

ATLANTA - As the early flu surge in the US intensifies, the CDC added a new color to the agency's weekly flu surveillance map, purple, to indicate an extremely high level of flu activity. Georgia is in the middle of a solid bloc of purple, stretching from Mississippi all the...
