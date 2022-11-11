Read full article on original website
Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most in demand health professionals
ATLANTA – A new study from Key Opinion Leaders has found which health professionals in Georgia and the US are the most in demand. Key Opinion Leaders, an AI driven search engine for finding experts in the scientific community, examined which health professionals are the most in demand in each of the 50 US states, by analyzing Google search data.
How Title Lenders Trap Poor Americans in Debt With Triple-Digit Interest Rates
For some Georgia residents, title pawn contracts offer a quick way to obtain desperately needed cash. But poor regulation of a confusing system traps many borrowers in high-interest debt they can’t pay off.
Gov. Brian Kemp to testify before Fulton County grand jury Tuesday
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election on Tuesday, Channel 2 has learned. In August, a judge ordered Kemp to testify, but allowed him to delay the testimony until after the November...
A new initiative aims to bring more certified nursing assistants into the workforce in Georgia
LISTEN: The Georgia CNA Career Pathway Initiative was prompted by a statewide shortage of certified nursing assistants. Austin Dobbs, program coordinator at UGA's Institute for Disaster management, speaks on the importance of CNAs. Researchers at the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health hope to attract and retain more certified...
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
FBI: Juvenile behind bomb threats at Georgia’s historically Black colleges
Federal investigators say one person, a juvenile not identified because of his age, is responsible for bomb threats earl...
Nearly 2 dozen Georgians indicted in connection to years-long drug trafficking conspiracy
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Thirty-two people, including 22 from Georgia, were indicted on charges related to their involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that spanned almost six years in south Georgia, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
wfxl.com
4 South Georgia school districts selected for Georgia DOE evaluation pilot
The Georgia Department of Education has selected twelve school districts to participate in the pilot of a new teacher evaluation system intended to emphasize growth and elevate the teaching profession. The twelve participating districts (listed at the bottom of this release) will pilot the Georgia Leadership and Educator Acceleration and...
This is how a Trump presidential announcement could impact the Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday night that he’s once again running for president. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spent the day Tuesday finding out what impact that announcement could have on the U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. So...
wuga.org
Consumer advocates cry foul over Georgia Power's "Smart Usage" plan
Consumer advocates and staff for state regulators are raising alarms about a practice that Georgia Power uses with new customers. That practice, the "Smart Usage rate plan," automatically places those customers into a complicated plan that critics say is confusing and often drives up bills, even for households that use less energy.
fox5atlanta.com
More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. FOX 5 News reported in October law...
Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia
An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
mageenews.com
Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Georgia Woman Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison. for Bank Fraud, Identity Theft, and CARES Act Fraud. Jackson, Miss. –...
fox5atlanta.com
Early flu surge hitting Georgia, Southeast hard
ATLANTA - As the early flu surge in the US intensifies, the CDC added a new color to the agency's weekly flu surveillance map, purple, to indicate an extremely high level of flu activity. Georgia is in the middle of a solid bloc of purple, stretching from Mississippi all the...
Georgia's Lois Curtis, whose Supreme Court case secured disability rights, dies at 55
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The woman known as the "godmother of the disability rights movement in Georgia" and one of the plaintiffs in a landmark civil rights Supreme Court case has died. Georgia Council of Developmental Disabilities announced Thursday that artist Lois Curtis, of Clarkston, passed away last week. Curtis...
