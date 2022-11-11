Yesterday, utility regulators at Arizona Corporation Commission approved new energy saving programs for Arizona Public Service (APS) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers. The energy efficiency programs, unique to each service territory, will give customers more options to save money on their utility bills and improve the health and safety of individuals. The decision to approve $97 million annually for both utilities includes funding for several new offerings, such as Advanced Rooftop Controls that improve indoor air quality for public schools and expanded access to home weatherization services that can make or break many customers’ electric bills.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO