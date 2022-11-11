Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how international trade is growing in Arizona
International trade opportunities continue to multiply in Arizona as the state seeks to position itself at the forefront of the 21st century economy. According to various experts, an increase in global trade, more efficient regionalized supply chains, and diplomatic relationships with other countries have led to a more robust and diverse state economy.
azbigmedia.com
Maricopa County ranks No. 1 for talent attraction
A new report ranks Arizona and Maricopa County as national leaders for adding skilled jobs and workers over the last five years. For the fifth time in the last six years, Maricopa County claimed the no. 1 spot in the Talent Attraction Scorecard released by Lightcast, a global leader in labor market analytics.
azbigmedia.com
ACC approves energy saving programs for APS and TEP customers
Yesterday, utility regulators at Arizona Corporation Commission approved new energy saving programs for Arizona Public Service (APS) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers. The energy efficiency programs, unique to each service territory, will give customers more options to save money on their utility bills and improve the health and safety of individuals. The decision to approve $97 million annually for both utilities includes funding for several new offerings, such as Advanced Rooftop Controls that improve indoor air quality for public schools and expanded access to home weatherization services that can make or break many customers’ electric bills.
